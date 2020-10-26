Bet $1 on the Rams or Bears moneyline and win $3 for every point scored on Monday night!*

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

BetMGM is offering a special promo for the Monday night game. New customers in NJ, WV, IN or CO, who bet $1 on the Los Angeles Rams or Chicago Bears moneyline will win $3 for every point scored on Monday night*.

Click the link, sign up for your new BetMGM account, deposit at least $10 via your preferred method and then bet $1 on the moneyline for either team to win straight up. You don’t need to win the moneyline bet to be eligible for the $3 for every point scored bonus.

Then root for a high scoring game.

The Rams are averaging 25.3 points per game while the Bears are averaging 21.3. The San Francisco 49ers held the Rams to 16 points in Week 6 while the Bears are coming off a 23-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers.

*New users only. Must be 21+. NJ, IN, WV, or CO only. Paid in free bets. Minimum deposit required. Visit BetMGM.com/YAHOO for restrictions on free bets and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN) or 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

If you don't feel like betting on football this week, new users who create a BetMGM account can get a $25 registration bonus (no deposit required) and a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 with their first deposit.†

†New users only. Must be 21+. NJ, IN, WV, or CO only. Deposit match & registration bonus paid in bonus dollars. Visit BetMGM.com/YAHOO for restrictions on bonus dollars and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN) or 1-800-522-4700 (CO).