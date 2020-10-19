Bet $1 on the Cowboys or Cardinals moneyline and win $20 for every touchdown scored in the game!*

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

BetMGM is offering a special promo for the Monday night game. New customers in NJ, WV, IN or CO, who bet $1 on the Cowboys or Cardinals moneyline will win $20 for every touchdown scored on Monday night*.

Click the link, sign up for your new BetMGM account, deposit at least $10 via your preferred method and then bet $1 on the moneyline for either team to win straight up. You don’t need to win the moneyline bet to be eligible for the $20 in free bets for every touchdown scored.

Then root for a touchdown.

The Cowboys (2-3) will be playing their first game since losing starting quarterback Dak Prescott for the season. Andy Dalton will start at QB for the Cowboys, who could rely more on Ezekiel Elliott and their running game.

The Cowboys have averaged 32.6 points through their first five games, third in the NFL. The Cardinals, who are 3-2, have averaged 25.6 points.

*New users only. Must be 21+. NJ, IN, WV, or CO only. Paid in free bets. Minimum deposit required. Visit BetMGM.com/YAHOO for restrictions on free bets and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN) or 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

If you don't feel like betting on football this week, new users who create a BetMGM account can get a $25 registration bonus (no deposit required) and a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 with their first deposit.†

†New users only. Must be 21+. NJ, IN, WV, or CO only. Deposit match & registration bonus paid in bonus dollars. Visit BetMGM.com/YAHOO for restrictions on bonus dollars and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN) or 1-800-522-4700 (CO).