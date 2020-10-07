Bet $1 on the Bucs or Bears moneyline and win $100 if either team scores a touchdown!*

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

BetMGM is offering a special promo for the Thursday night game. New customers in NJ, WV, IN, or CO, who bet $1 on the Bucs or Bears moneyline will win $100 if either team scores a touchdown on Monday night*.

Click the link, sign up for your new BetMGM account, deposit at least $10 via your preferred method and then bet $1 on the moneyline for either team to win straight up. You don’t need to win the moneyline bet to be eligible for the $100 in free bets.

Then root for a touchdown!

Tampa Bay is averaging 30 points in its first four games, seventh in the NFL. After losing to New Orleans in the opener, the Buccaneers have won three straight games and are in first place in the NFC South.

Chicago, which is in second place in the NFC North, fell to Indianapolis last week for its first loss of the season. After naming Nick Foles their new starting quarterback, the Bears scored just 11 points against the Colts.

If you don't feel like betting on football this week, new users who create a BetMGM account can get a $25 registration bonus (no deposit required) and a 100% deposit match up to $1,000 with their first deposit.**

*New users only. Must be 21+. NJ, IN, WV, or CO only. Paid in free bets. Minimum deposit required. Visit BetMGM.com/Yahoo for restrictions on free bets and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN) or 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

**New users only. Must be 21+. NJ, IN, WV, or CO only. Deposit match & registration bonus paid in bonus dollars. Visit BetMGM.com/YAHOO for restrictions on bonus dollars and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ & WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN) or 1-800-522-4700 (CO).