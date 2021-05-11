Bet $1 on Knicks vs. Lakers and win $100 in free bets*

Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.

It appears LeBron James will return for Tuesday night's game against the Knicks.

Sources told Yahoo Sports that James (ankle) has had two “really good days of workouts at a high level” and feels “great.” He plans to return Tuesday against Knicks or Wednesday against Rockets.

James' return would be huge against a Knicks team that currently occupies the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Lakers are seventh in the West and doing all they can to avoid the play-in tournament.

The line is Lakers -5 with a total of 213.5, so it seems everyone is expecting James to play.

