Bet $1 on GB vs. SF and get $10 for every 20 passing yards by your team*

If you went to sleep early on Monday night, you saw on Tuesday morning that the Green Bay Packers won 35-17 and figured they're back. You might have even cashed a bet on the Packers -11.5.

Maybe they are. But it depends how much you trust what you saw in the second half, when compared to their first six quarters.

At halftime of Monday night, the Packers were 0-1 and trailing at home to the lowly Detroit Lions. The defense had shown practically nothing to that point. The offense was still far off its 2020 level. It was concerning.

Then things turned in the second half. The defense shut down Detroit. The offense hit some big plays on some impressive Aaron Rodgers passes. This is the Packers team we were waiting for.

It's good the Packers turned it around, because it's not like Week 3 will be easy.

The Packers will travel to face the San Francisco 49ers in a fun Sunday night matchup. The 49ers, who are 2-0 with two road wins, are 3.5-point favorites at BetMGM.

The 49ers have their own issues, despite the strong start. Their running back room is a mess, since Eli Mitchell, Trey Sermon and JaMycal Hasty are all dealing with injuries. Raheem Mostert is out for the season. Those are the only running backs San Francisco has used all season. Hasty has been ruled out, and the 49ers are waiting on Sermon and Mitchell.

The 49ers' running back situation matters, but as of now I'll take the 49ers on Sunday night. They've looked good on both sides of the ball and I trust them to be very good this season. I'm not sure the Packers have it all figured out yet, but we should find out a lot more about them in Week 3.

-Frank Schwab

