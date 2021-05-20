Bet $1 on baseball and get $100 in free bets*
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Yahoo Sports may receive compensation from BetMGM in connection with the wagers you make on the BetMGM platforms.
. New customers in CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, or WV who place a $1 moneyline bet on any baseball game tonight will win $100 in free bets.*
, sign up for your new BetMGM account, deposit at least $10 via your preferred method and then bet $1 on the moneyline for any team to win straight up. You don’t need to win the moneyline bet to be eligible for the bonus.
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the most reliable teams for MLB bettors this season, especially as an underdog.
The Red Sox have the fifth-best run-line record in baseball at 25-19, but they have been prolific as an underdog. Entering Thursday night’s game against the host Toronto Blue Jays, the Red Sox are a remarkable 12-2 against the run line as an underdog. Boston is also 10-4 straight-up this season as an underdog with a 6-2 record as a road underdog.
The Red Sox are the underdog against the Blue Jays, listed at +1.5 (-165) on the spread and +110 on the moneyline at BetMGM.
With those odds attached to the run line, we're going with the Sox straight up at +110 as they look to win the series and stay in first place in the American League East.
The Red Sox are sending Nick Pivetta to the mound. Pivetta has shown flashes, but largely struggled early in his MLB career with the Philadelphia Phillies. Since he was traded last season, Pivetta has managed to turn things around in Boston. The 6-foot-5 righty is 5-0 with a 3.16 ERA in eight starts this season.
The Red Sox are 7-1 in games Pivetta has started. In his most-recent outing, Pivetta struck out seven batters and allowed only two runs in six innings in a Boston win.
On the other side, Toronto is going with lefty Steven Matz. Matz has struggled to go deep into games lately, failing to make it past the fifth inning in his last five starts. Matz has also given up at least three earned runs in four of his last five starts.
The Red Sox have hit lefties quite well this season, boasting a .772 OPS. That’s the third-best mark in the American League.
*New users only. Must be 21+. CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, or WV only. Paid in free bets. Minimum deposit required. Visit BetMGM.com/YahooSpecial for restrictions on free bets and full terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-522-4700 (CO & VA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN).
If you don't feel like betting on baseball this week, new users who create a BetMGM account can get up to a $600 risk-free first bet. If your first bet loses, you’ll receive the amount of your bet, up to $600, back in free bets.†
†New users only. Must be 21+. CO, IN, IA, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA or WV only. Minimum deposit required. Visit BetMGM.com/Yahoo for additional terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, PA & WV), 1-800-522-4700 (CO & VA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-800-270-7117 (MI), or 1-800-889-9789 (TN).