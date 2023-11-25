The bests — and the worsts — of what we saw from Texas' 57-7 win over Texas Tech

Our look back at some of the best — and worst — moments from tonight's Texas-Texas Tech game, a 57-7 Longhorns victory:

Best house call

Keilan Robinson threw up the deuces ala NFL star Tyreek Hill at the end of a 95-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to open the third quarter, Texas’ first since D’Shawn Jamison’s 100-yarder at Oklahoma State in 2020. It's was Robinson’s second touchdown of the night in his last game at DKR. What a way to go out.

Best streak

Kicker Bert Auburn booted four field goals to extend his school record to 19 straight makes. He was good form 37, 26, 44 and 54 yards, respectively. The 54-yarder, which came in the third quarter to give Texas a 36-7 lead, was a career best.

Best debut

Freshman quarterback Arch Manning made his college football debut with 2:03 left in the third quarter to a thunderous ovation. Manning scrambled for five yards and a first down on his third play and the place erupted. It was the biggest reaction to a five-yard run since Vince Young ran into the end zone against USC at the Rose Bowl.

Manning was 0-for-2 on his first possession, ran three times for seven yards which included a 10-yard loss when he mishandled a snap from the shotgun.

Texas running back Tre Wisner leaps over a Texas Tech defender to score the final touchdown of the night in the Longhorns' 57-7 win Friday night at Royal-Memorial Stadium.

Best block

Sophomore safety Michael Taaffe, a Westlake HS legend, burst off the left edge and got his hand on the ball for a punt block early in the second quarter. If was the first blocked punt against Tech since 2020.

Jordan Whittington may be more sentimental than most. The fifth-year senior paused during pre-game warmups to go over and hang with Bevo XV in his corral in the southwest corner of Royal-Memorial Stadium. Whittington, a longtime fan favorite, famously celebrated in front of the Longhorn mascot after his touchdown against Iowa State last season and then leaped onto the fence guarding Bevo to celebrate the win.

Best picks

Malik Muhammad went up and foiled a sure reception to Tech’s Jerand Bradley with a one-handed interception. Texas has at least one interception in six straight games. Terrance Brooks also snagged a pick in the second quarter.

Best gesture

After Tech senior defensive back Cameron Watts was injured during punt coverage in the third quarter — he was subsequently carted off — Texas coach Sarkisian Waled on to the field and put an arm around Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire. It’s a violent sport and no one wants to see a player seriously injured.

Best hands and feet

Linebacker Jett Bush executed a sweet spin on Tech left tackle Monroe Mills for a sack in the first quarter, his second sack of the year. Bush then showed some great awareness when he snagged a pass that caromed off Brooks' foot. The man who wears jersey No. 43 returned the interception 43 yards for a touchdown.

Best jets

Sophomore running back Jaydon Blue put a charge into the crowd with a 69-yard touchdown run to put the Horns up 17-7 after the extra point in the second quarter.

Temper, temper

Texas freshman linebacker Anthony Hill let his emotions get the best of him after he and teammates combined to tackle Tech running back Tahj Brooks in the first quarter. Hill taunted Brooks and made helmet to helmet contact, drawing a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty. He made it up for a quarter later with a sack of Tech quarterback Behren Morton and a fourth-down tackle of Brooks to prevent a first down.

NO TD for AD

Quarterback Quinn Ewers put too much air under an end zone throw to Adonai Mitchell and Tech defensive back Bralyn Lux leaped up and came down with the interception.

Worst call

Sarkisian had a right to be upset with the referees after they whistled Texas Tech for running into punter Ryan Sanborn — a five-yard penalty — in the third quarter instead of roughing which would given the Horns a first down. Replays revealed that the defenders hit Sanborn’s plant leg, which usually constitutes roughing.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas football's bests and worsts from Friday's win over Texas Tech