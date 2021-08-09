The Best Yoga Mats for Men

Reuters

Kim, playing in his first event since finishing in a share of 32nd in the men's golf competition at the Tokyo Olympics, was even par on the day when he stepped up to TPC Southwind's 155-yard 11th hole that features an island green. A three-times winner on the PGA Tour, Kim's tee shot sailed right of the island green. According to the PGA Tour, Kim's 13 marks the highest score recorded at TPC Southwind and is also the highest on a par-three on the PGA Tour, outside of the four majors, since 1983.