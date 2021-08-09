The Best Yoga Mats for Men

  • <p>Yoga is the perfect low-impact exercise that your workout routine may be missing. Besides <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a32906808/yoga-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:improving your strength, mobility, and flexibility" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">improving your strength, mobility, and flexibility</a>, yoga of course has tons of mental health benefits. But it's not just for stress relief. One 2013 <a href="https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3667430/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:study" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">study</a> found that people who practiced yoga reported having fewer sleeping disturbances compared to those who didn't. Another <a href="https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28682698/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:study from the University of Minnesota" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">study from the University of Minnesota</a> in 2017 that looked at more than 1,800 young adults saw that those who were overweight and practiced yoga regularly didn’t see an increase in their body mass index (BMI). Those who didn’t do yoga regularly tended to see increases in BMI. (Looking for the perfect gift for the yogi in your life? Here are <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/technology-gear/g24079799/best-yoga-gifts/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:15 gift ideas" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">15 gift ideas</a> for the yoga lover in your life.)<br></p><p>And with top athletes like <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a33850330/tyreek-hill-yoga-routine/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tyreek Hill" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tyreek Hill</a>, <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a33928144/lebron-james-workout-diet-challenge-aseel-soueid-youtube-video/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Lebron James" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Lebron James</a>, and <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/entertainment/a28890282/tom-brady-nfl-preseason-sideline-yoga/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Tom Brady" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Tom Brady</a>, as well as actors like <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a36582995/will-smith-yoga-mobility-fitness-weight-loss-transformation/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Will Smith" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Will Smith</a> and <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a37079453/kevin-hart-yoga-routine-instagram/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Kevin Hart" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Kevin Hart</a>, incorporating yoga principles into their training, it might be time you start, too. And all you need is some space to stretch out, and a reliable surface for your movements. For most, that means a reliable yoga mat. (And if you're shopping for yoga gear, here are our recs for the <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/fitness/a34861126/best-yoga-blocks/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:best yoga blocks" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">best yoga blocks</a> and <a href="https://www.menshealth.com/style/g30691411/yoga-clothes-for-men/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:yoga clothes" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">yoga clothes</a>.)</p><p>We researched some of the 16 best mats available to help you find the best for you. And if you’re not looking to start practicing yoga right away, these mats are still extra-useful surface for home ab routines, weight workouts, and more.</p>
<p><strong>Yogibare</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$155.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07YNQVB6T?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This extra-firm perforated rubber yoga mat was designed for larger guys in mind. This one comes in an extra large size, so it's both longer and wider than traditional yoga mats. (It measures 213 cm x 74 cm.) The rubber makes it anti-slip, so it's a great option for Bikram, HIIT, or hot yoga.<br></p>
<p><strong>Yoga Zeal</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$79.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B014FVA4KU?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This yoga mat is machine-washable and made out of a natural tree rubber to prevent slippage if you get extra sweaty during your practice. It's also super soft, with an ultra-absorbent faux suede towel layer that won't have you squeaking as you move through your flows. Plus, it comes in tons of sweet designs to get your creative juices flowing while you practice.</p>
<p><strong>NewMe Fitness</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07C53GRL2?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>New to yoga and looking for some help with pose names and form? This mat is printed with both to help beginners master both lingo and technique. Plus, the surface is non-slip and offers 5mm of cushion to make your yoga session as comfortable as possible.</p>
<p><strong>Gxmmat</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$118.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0851D9PZ4?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This yoga mat is <em>huge</em>. It's dimensions are 5' by 7', so you will have plenty of room to perform any pose or stretch during your practice. It's also made of a non-slip foam that is 9mm thick to protect your joints.</p>
<p><strong>Lululemon</strong></p><p>lululemon.com</p><p><strong>$118.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.lululemon.com%2Fp%2Fyoga-mats%2FTake-Form-Yoga-Mat-5mm%2F_%2Fprod10370187&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ffitness%2Fg32958543%2Fbest-yoga-mats%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Lululemon mat has an innovative 3D-texture that sets it apart from other mats. It's also made of a sustainably sourced natural rubber material that offers plenty of grip.<br></p>
<p><strong>Ewedoos</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B079DN81QM?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Ewedoos yoga mat is waterproof and has double-sided anti-slip texture that guarantees your mat won't budge. It also has alignment lines etched into the surface to help you perfect your form. And it comes with a carry strap, making it easy for transport.</p>
<p><strong>Manduka</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$120.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0000DZFXZ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>The Manduka PRO yoga mat is the cream of the crop. It has a farbic-finish top side that is soft and anti-slip, and was designed with a closed-cell Surface to keep sweat from seeping into the mat and breeding bacteria. It's a great option for hot yoga, and comes in 10 colors. </p>
<p><strong>Heathyoga</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$36.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0751MGSBS?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This Heathyoga mat is perfect for taller guys, as it comes in a larger-than-normal 72" x 26" size. It's also etched with a body alignment system meant to keep your hands and feet to the accurate position. Plus, it's non-slip and odor-free material makes it a no-brainer for guys who sweat.</p>
<p><strong>AmazonBasics</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$21.49</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01LP0V4JY?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This mat is Amazon's super affordable version of a thick yoga mat that can also be used for other workouts like Pilates. It's made of 1/2" thick durable foam and offers plenty of cushion for support, and comes with a carrying strap.</p>
<p><strong>TOPLUS</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$24.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0776T7372?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This 1/4" thick mat is lightweight and durable. Both sides are textured to be anti-slip, and it's made of an eco-friendly TPE <br>(Thermoplastic elastomer) rubber material for superb grip.</p>
<p><strong>Gaiam</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$30.39</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07D6C6G58?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>Gaiam's yoga mat has a reversible design to inspire you, and has a surface described as a "tacky, non slip feel" for great traction. Its 6mm thickness is extra thick to protect your joints and enhance your alignment during your practice.<br><br></p>
<p><strong>OYO Fitness</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$39.95</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B089CDS1WJ?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>OYO's 6mm yoga mat is made from lightly cushioned PVC that is textured and reversible for non-slip gripping. It's also perfect for other workouts, including core, HIIT, and Pilates.</p>
<p><strong>SPRI</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$37.08</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00CRU74OG?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This mat is perfect for your home gym. It comes with two holes for wall-mounted hanging, and can be purchased in two different thicknesses (5/8" and 3/8") for customized cushioning.</p>
<p><strong>XGEAR</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.99</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07S69QJJT?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This eco-friendly TPE yoga mat is moisture-resistant and has anti-skid traction to keep you from slipping during your practice. It also is embossed with yoga alignment lines to keep your poses in perfect form, and comes with a free carrying strap to make travel easy.<br></p>
<p><strong>Alo Yoga</strong></p><p>aloyoga.com</p><p><strong>$100.00</strong></p><p><a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=74968X1596630&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aloyoga.com%2Fproducts%2Fw7192r-warrior-mat-eclipse&sref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.menshealth.com%2Ffitness%2Fg32958543%2Fbest-yoga-mats%2F" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>This matte-finish yoga mat has a sleek look that is 100% formaldehyde-free, non-toxic and PVC-free. It has an upper made of 100% polyurethane leather with a 100% rubber bottom, which makes it long-lasting and moisture-wicking.<br></p>
<p><strong>Retrospec</strong></p><p>amazon.com</p><p><strong>$29.61</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B092XNCFF7?tag=syn-yahoo-20&ascsubtag=%5Bartid%7C2139.g.32958543%5Bsrc%7Cyahoo-us" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Shop Now" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Shop Now</a></p><p>If you prefer a thick yoga mat, this 1" thick mat will help protect your joints, hips, hands, and knees. Plus, it comes with an easy nylon carrying strap for travel and transport.<br></p>

