'The best is yet to come from Havertz'

[BBC]

Kai Havertz has gone from being perceived as the weak link in Arsenal's line-up by many to being the player who could make the difference for them at the critical point of the season.

The German has become Mikel Arteta's central figure in his dynamic attack.

With seven games to spare, Havertz now having his most prolific Premier League season to date and is regularly contributing assists as his relationships with team-mates continue to develop.

But while his goals are now seeing him hit the headlines, he is doing so much more than just put the ball in the net. Against Brighton, he created the most chances (four), won the most attacking aerial duels (two) and was the most fouled player (four).

Havertz will be an essential component if the Gunners are to get past Bayern Munich and reach the semi-finals of the Champions League.

His physicality, technical link-up play and experience in the competition make him a good spearhead for this team - and do not forget, he is still only 24.

The best is yet to come and, despite early scepticism, this looks like another masterstroke in the market from Edu and Arteta.

Oli Price-Bates can be found at The Fresh Arsenal podcast