Best of Xfinity driver Natalie Decker in images

It was late Monday at Daytona so it was understandable if people didn’t see it. However, Natalie Decker led seven laps of the Infinity series race on the way to an 18th-place finish. Decker became the first woman to lead an Xfinity race since Danica Patrick in 2013. She’s one to watch in the series, which is a cut below the Cup series. Some more races like Daytona and she could be moving up to the big ranks.
The 2023-024 NBA season isn't yet over. A number of teams are still dreaming of championship glory. But for those that have been bounced from the playoffs, it's time to reassess and re-evaluate for next season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman discuss the Padres-Marlins trade that sent Luis Arraez to San Diego, as well as recap all the action from this weekend in baseball and send birthday wishes to hall-of-famer Willie Mays.
On today's pod Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recount Colorado's latest social media drama, potential athlete compensation models, and a man who was arrested for throwing fried chicken at his sister.