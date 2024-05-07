Best of Xfinity driver Natalie Decker in images

Natalie Decker

It was late Monday at Daytona so it was understandable if people didn’t see it. However, Natalie Decker led seven laps of the Infinity series race on the way to an 18th-place finish. Decker became the first woman to lead an Xfinity race since Danica Patrick in 2013. She’s one to watch in the series, which is a cut below the Cup series. Some more races like Daytona and she could be moving up to the big ranks.

