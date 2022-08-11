Who is the best WR-RB duo in NFL? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss who the best wide receiver-running back duo in NFL is. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Bills know what they have in quarterback Josh Allen, so they won’t be putting him on the field this weekend. Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on Thursday morning that Allen will not play against the Colts in the preseason opener for both clubs. McDermott said that decisions about other starters playing on Saturday [more]
Latest NFL Power Rankings: Find out where the #Raiders rank entering Week 1 of the preseason
The Broncos more than doubled the previous record for the sale of a sports franchise in the United States.
One player who's definitely not a fan is Seahawks defensive end Shelby Harris, who thinks they'll lead to bad habits.
Kyle Shanahan is not happy with the NFL's rule that prevents him from wearing certain styles of hats, including the famous "Shanahat."
Hill sounds less-than thrilled about losing his quarterback designation in New Orleans.
Could Smith's trade demand find him landing in the AFC North?
As the preseason kicks into high gear, several former NFL first-round picks find themselves fighting for their livelihood.
As the Miranda warnings explain, Anything you say can and will be used against you. That concept applies in plenty of other legal contexts and settings. When it comes to the blunt, candid comments made by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday regarding Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, a question has emerged as to whether Goodell’s [more]
With speculation rampant that appeals officer Peter Harvey may suspend Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson indefinitely before Friday night, blocking him from playing in the preseason opener at Jacksonville, the Browns made a compelling chess move. They announced on Wednesday that Watson will start the Week One preseason game. It left zero doubt about Cleveland’s plans, [more]
Greg Jennings wonders if Mac Jones can overcome what Tom Brady overcame.
The Jets planned to start Mekhi Becton at right tackle this season, but they have to come up with a new answer at the position. Becton suffered a knee injury that is expected to end his season in practice this week and they aren’t ready to name a new starter at this point. Head coach [more]
Oklahoma assistant Cale Gundy resigned after acknowledging he said an inappropriate word during a team meeting. What we know on the situation so far.
Predicting the preseason AP Poll and rankings before they come out, changing up a previous version after the Coaches Poll was released.
Aria Rubens, 2, of De Pere, talked her mom into letting her bring part of her Disney princesses tea set to Packers training camp. Then she went viral.
Offense dominated Tuesday’s practice after a forgettable Monday session in which neither Baker Mayfield nor Sam Darnold picked up a first down during two-minute drills. But Mayfield set a tone from the start.
The Denver Broncos now sport the wealthiest owner in the NFL and the league's most diverse ownership group. Four of the six members of the Walton-Penner ownership group, which was welcomed into the NFL this week, are either women or minorities. Walmart heir Rob Walton, the oldest child of Walmart co-founder Sam Walton, bought the Broncos along with his daughter, Carrie Walton Penner, and her husband, for $4.65 billion, a global record for a professional sports franchise.
The Bowlen era has come to an end. Here are the Broncos' new owners.