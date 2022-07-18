Who will be the best WR in the NFL after '22 season? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss who will be the best WR in the NFL after '22 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
"GMFB" discuss who will be the best WR in the NFL after '22 season. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Joe DeCamillis is the Rams' special teams coordinator, but he does more than just coach that phase of the game
Breaking down how Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller might do in his rookie season.
With training camp just around the corner, a projection of what the initial 53-man roster could look like when camp ends:
The Eagles have a deep, talented roster after adding receiver A.J. Brown.
The Dallas Cowboys are valued at a staggering $7bn despite a losing culture and a penchant for off-field scandal. Is the world’s richest sports team really all hat and no cattle?
Dustin Johnson held off a final-day charge from fellow American Bryson DeChambeau to claim the spoils and secure his first win of the season, emerging triumphant from a dramatic final round as the world’s best went toe-to-toe on the grandest course of all. As we know, this is not what happened at the 150th Open Championship. This is what happened at the LIV Golf Open Championship.
Former Vikings linebacker Ben Leber still knows the team very well. Among other things, he works the sideline for the team’s radio broadcasts. So with the Vikings changing coaches but not quarterbacks, Leber has some opinions about how things may go for the team, and for Kirk Cousins. “I think he’s gonna finally thrive, really [more]
The question seemed inevitable and yet Cameron Smith acted miffed that he was asked.
Former Athletics first baseman Matt Olson isn't one to often argue balls and strikes, but he couldn't help himself Sunday afternoon.
Hurdler Devon Allen, who is joining the Philadelphia Eagles next season, started too soon after the gun was fired.
Everything you need to know ahead of the 150th edition of the tournament
NBC's Peter King offers up some genuine Lions optimism in his latest article and projects a lot more wins in 2022
The Cowboys traded Amari Cooper to the Browns and lost Cedrick Wilson to the Dolphins in free agency. Michael Gallup tore an ACL on Jan. 2, so he could miss the start of the season. That leaves a large void in the Cowboys’ receiving corps. They signed James Washington and drafted Jalen Tolbert in the [more]
Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce led a Jamaican sweep of the women's 100m at the world track and field championships. The U.S. also had a medals sweep.
The Manning brothers, to the surprise of many, purchased the Rusacks Hotel in St Andrews, featuring the best balcony in sports along the Old Course.
On the 10th tee, with the wind at his back and his fate in his hands, Cameron Smith decided that he was not going to die wondering. What followed, over the next two hours, was quite possibly the finest back nine in the history of major championships. A quintuple of birdies, coupled with an icily-composed putt around the rim of the Road Hole bunker, constituted a devastating salvo to which Rory McIlroy had no answer.
“He’s got a big set of balls on him,” said Smith’s caddie, Sam Pinfold. “He’s a real battler and a bulldog."
The Patriots are in a strange position of having too many mediocre and above-average receivers.
Chez Reavie adds the Barracuda Championship to his PGA Tour resume.
The 2022 MLB Draft is underway in Los Angeles. Take a look at all of the selections made in the first round here.