Who is the best WR in the 2021 NFL draft?

Luke Easterling

The 2021 NFL draft is loaded with talented pass-catchers, but which one is best in class?

Even after opting out of the entire 2020 college football season, LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase still appears to be the favorite. But Alabama’s combo of Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and speedy playmaker Jaylen Waddle can make a strong case of their own.

Who’s your pick for the best wide receiver prospect in this year’s draft?

Who is the best WR in the 2021 NFL draft?

Recommended Stories

  • NFL Draft 2021: Mac Jones draws praise from GMs, per Schefter

    In opposition to popular opinion, Mac Jones is more of a favored name in NFL circles as a draft pick than current NFL fans realize.

  • Report: Browns trying to arrange another meeting with Jadeveon Clowney

    Report: Browns trying to arrange another meeting with Jadeveon Clowney per Josina Anderson

  • This Woman Is Impressing the NFL Shooting Full Court Baskets With Footballs

    Nothing but net!

  • Egypt, Sudan reject Ethiopian proposal for data sharing on Renaissance dam

    Egypt and Sudan on Saturday rejected an Ethiopian proposal to share data on the operations of its giant hydropower dam on the Blue Nile after negotiations between the three countries in Kinshasa this week ended without progress. Ethiopia is pinning its hopes of economic development and power generation on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Egypt fears will imperil its supply from the Nile. Sudan is also concerned about the impact on its own water flows.

  • Titans players lobby to wear throwback uniforms in 2021

    Derrick Henry is leading the charge among Titans players.

  • NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Giants could grab versatile offensive lineman Rashawn Slater

    Picking outside the Top 10 for the first time since 2017, here’s a look at what the experts think Big Blue could do with the 11th pick.

  • Giants 'want more weapons,' GM Dave Gettleman 'enamored' with WR DeVonta Smith: report

    Giants GM Dave Gettleman is "enamored" with Smith and wants him there at No. 11 in the NFL Draft, according to Fansided's Matt Lombardo.

  • If you use this cell phone carrier, your personal data might’ve been stolen

    The stars aligned themselves just right this past week for a significant number of data breaches and security vulnerabilities to come to light. The massive Facebook hack from August 2019 come back to haunt more than 533 million users whose personal data ended up in the hands of hackers. Even Mark Zuckerberg’s account was included on the list, yet Facebook will not notify users who might have been impacted. A similar hack involving scraped personal data for 500 million LinkedIn accounts was also disclosed, and the massive database of info was on sale online earlier this week. Then we saw a different data leak that allowed people to obtain the phone numbers of Facebook users who liked a page on the social network. Next up, a large number of credit card records and Social Security numbers were hacked on a platform that sells this type of stolen information — that’s to say that data had been stolen before this security exploit, but now it has been made available more widely. Finally, we also saw malware-spreading Android apps in the wild again, and Facebook allowed ads for a malware app on its platform. To top it all off, there’s another vulnerability that millions of people need to be aware of. A small mobile operator failed to protect its customers' personal data, so anyone was able to access account information by simply inputting a phone number into a mobile app. The carrier in question is Q Link Wireless, a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) with around 2 million US customers. A Reddit user first found the security vulnerability a few months ago, attempting to notify the carrier a few times via customer support and app reviews that highlighted the bug. Ars Technica followed up on that post, and its inquiries might have convinced Q Link Wireless to finally fix the security issue. The “hack” allowed anyone to install the carrier’s My Mobile Account and then input any customer’s phone number to access the data associated with that account. No password was needed, and the information was accessible to anyone aware of the security issue. The mobile app offers tons of information about users. Examples include a user's first and last name, home address, phone call history (outgoing/incoming), text message history (outgoing/incoming), account number, email address, and last four digits of the associated payment card. The app can’t be used to make any changes to someone’s account or harm the phone number via a SIM swap or locking someone out. But Ars says that a would-be SIM swapper might try to use the data to social engineer a Q Link Wireless employee into helping. A more simple type of attack involves spying on victims. People aware of the vulnerability could have used the security flaw to keep track of someone’s calls and texts. Abusive spouses, stalkers, and other people with malicious intentions who might target a particular victim could have done this with ease. After ignoring the problem for months, Q Link Wireless appears to have fixed it, so the data is no longer available to anyone with knowledge of a phone number. It’s unclear if the vulnerability was abused, with security firm Intel471 telling Ars that it did not find discussions about this particular security flaw on forums frequently used by hackers and criminals. But the report points out there’s no way to know if the leak had been abused on a smaller scale. Ars Technica's full report is available at this link.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Jets add surprise wide receiver in new NFL Network mock

    In Peter Schrager's first mock draft, the Good Morning Football host has the Jets selecting Zach Wilson and Rondale Moore.

  • Sign up for Peacock, see Wrestlemania 37

    Wrestlemania 37 has arrived. You can see all of the two-night event on Peacock. Forget about pay-per-view charges or other out-of-pocket costs. Sign up for Peacock and see both nights of Wrestlemania, for only $4.99 per month. There’s also a free seven-day trial. So you can sign up, watch Wrestlemania 37, and then decide within [more]

  • Deebo Samuel's unique value to 49ers clear in this PFF graph

    Deebo Samuel is in a class of his own among NFL wide receivers.

  • Futures Flat as Federal Reserve Chair Says Economy Is at an Inflection Point

    Sunday night, the Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 9 points, or less than 0.1%, while the S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq Composite futures were down less than 0.1% as well. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer-price index for March comes out Tuesday, the Census Bureau releases retail sales data for March on Thursday, and the University of Michigan releases its Consumer Sentiment Index for April on Friday.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Jets snag do-everything linebacker in NY Post mock

    The Jets select Zach Wilson and Zaven Collins in a new set of projections.

  • Innovative expert mock draft highlights how good Bengals have it at No. 5

    The Cincinnati Bengals come out ahead in a new mock thanks to their great spot.

  • Chester SC ex-sheriff charged in ‘man cave ... party barn’ case goes to trial on Monday

    In the last 10 years, at least nine S.C. sheriffs have faced criminal charges in either state or federal court. All have been convicted.

  • NHL trade tracker: Sizing up the deals that occurred before the April 12 deadline

    The NHL trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET on April 12. Analyzing the trades that have happened in the leadup to the final day.

  • How the Early Retirement Movement Changed the Way I Think About Money

    When I was younger, saving money wasn't exactly my strong suit. Plenty of people explained that saving, and especially saving for retirement, was a must. Then I read about a growing number of people learning how to retire early -- often referred to as the "financial independence, retire early" (FIRE) movement.

  • Giants' 6-3 2021 start best since 2016 thanks to familiar formula

    The Giants are 6-3, but they don't feel like they are clicking on all cylinders yet, which could be a scary thing for the league.

  • Ranking Cowboys positional needs in 2021

    Ranking the importance of positional needs is the final piece of the puzzle in building a draft board for the Dallas Cowboys in 2021.

  • Should Rusty Hardin have let Deshaun Watson speak on Friday?

    On Friday, attorney Rusty Hardin held his first press conference in connection with the Deshaun Watson cases. Hardin, at the outset of the press conference, acknowledged that he considered having Watson present. “We toyed with the idea of having him here today,” Hardin said. “So I indicated to some people he might be, and we [more]