The best and worst from Texas football's dominant Big 12 Championship win over Oklahoma State

ARLINGTON — Our look at some of the best — and worst — moments from the 2023 Big 12 championship game, a 49-21 Texas victory over Oklahoma State at AT&T Stadium on Saturday:

Best win

Texas' victory was the perfect Big 12 exit. The Horns walked away with their fourth conference title in their 27-year stay. The Horns stated their case for inclusion in the College Football Playoff with the most lopsided title win since the 2005 national champions obliterated Colorado in Houston.

It was also Steve Sarkisian's first conference title as a head coach.

Best face

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark put his best face on his, uh, relationship with Longhorn Nation in a pregame press conference. The boss, who famously poked Texas in a summer pep talk to Red Raiders fans about beating the Longhorns, playfully engaged with fans who were taunting him. He went so far as to say, “I love the Texas team. I’m great friends with their coach, president and athletic director, and I wish them all well. They’re a big part of this conference and always will be.”

Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat celebrates his first career touchdown during Saturday's Big 12 title game between Texas and Oklahoma State.

Worst rumor

Some were suggesting Texas could go to the Peach Bowl if it misses out on the College Football Playoff and perhaps play an ACC team or even Liberty, but most fans are still hoping for a CFP spot against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl or even a Texas-Oregon matchup in the Fiesta or Cotton Bowl.

Worst start

Mike Gundy was so Mike Gundy. The maverick Oklahoma State coach has the nation’s leading rusher in Ollie Gordon II, but started the Cowboys’ first possession with three consecutive passes, all incomplete. They then interfered with Texas punt returner Xavier Worthy, drawing a personal foul.

Best start

On the other side of the coin, Texas started the game as crisply as possible, taking the ball for the first time at the OSU 39 and whipping downfield in four quick plays for a touchdown. Quinn Ewers hit all three of his passes, two of them screen passes, and the 10-yard scoring pass to Adonai Mitchell.

Best wiggle

Jaydon Blue put on the moves and left Cowboys cornerback D.J. McKinney grasping for air in his wake. A play later, McKinney brought the lumber on Blue with a pop that looked like it came out of bounds.

Best touchdown celebration

Texas senior defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat lined up at tight end and caught a two-yard touchdown pass from Quinn Ewers in the first quarter. Sweat then struck a Heisman pose in the end zone.

Kirk Bohls asked Sweat during the week if Steve Sarkisian owed him a TD pass before his career ended. Sweat said yes. We think that debt has been paid.

Texas wide receiver Ja'Tavion Sanders celebrates a catch for a first down.

Best first 16 passes

Quinn Ewers completed 16 of his first 17 passes, including his first 12, for 265 yards and three touchdowns as Texas built a 28-7 lead. He finished the first half 23-of-31 for 454 yards and a conference record-tying four touchdowns, and finished 35-of-46 for 452 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception.

Worst pass

On his 18th attempt, Ewers didn’t see Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin lurking in front of wideout Xavier Worthy. Martin picked off the pass and returned it to the Texas 3-yard line, setting up a touches pass from Alan Bowman to pull the Cowboys to within 28-14 in the second quarter.

Best turnout

The announced attendance of 84,523 at AT&T Stadium was the record for a conference title game in college football game. It broke the 2018 record of 83,114 back in 2018 when the Horns lost 38-27 to Oklahoma.

Best alumni

Legendary Texas quarterback Vince Young was in the house as was former linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, who is now a rookie with the Dallas Cowboys. Agent 0 was injured in the preseason and will return to action next season. When asked during the week if he had a favorite Dallas Cowboy, Texas' Sweat said without hesitation, “DeMarvion.”

Best bars

Nelly performed his signature hits, including “Hot in Herre” with the Texas and Oklahoma State bands teaming up to play backup. Hand it to Big 12 commish Brett Yormark. He threw a nice party.

Best grappler

WWE legend the Undertaker, an Austin resident, was on hand for the pregame coin toss. And no, no one took a pile driver. Taker is retired but like he said earlier this year, “You never know.” Also on hand were announcer Samantha Erwin and superstars Sheamus, Drew McIntyre and Jade Cargill. The WWE also provided a championship belt to the winning team.

Most touches

Four sets of hands touched the ball on Ewers’ 24-yard touchdown pass on a reverse trick play to Ja’Tavion Sanders to give Texas a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Worst clock management

Maybe Sark got the Mike McCarthy bad game management bug at Jerry World when he didn’t use one of his two timeouts at the end of the half before he sent the offense back on the field on fourth-and-five. The Horns were flagged for a 5-yard delay of game penalty and kicker Bert Auburn then missed a 44-yard field goal, snapping his school-record streak of 19 consecutive makes.

Worst clock operator

On Oklahoma State’s final first-half drive, no time went off the clock on first down. Free play.

