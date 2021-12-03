Best and worst Saints PFF player grades from Week 13 vs. Cowboys

The New Orleans Saints kept it close with the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night thanks to big performances from Kwon Alexander and Marshon Lattimore, who were both rated highly in the postgame grading from Pro Football Focus. Here are the best and worst game grades from PFF:

Top 5 Player Grades on Offense

TE Nick Vannett, 73.0

RB Mark Ingram II, 71.7

C Erik McCoy, 68.8

WR Deonte Harris, 68.5

WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey, 68.0

Vannett has made a fast impression since entering the lineup, blocking capably in a variety of assignments while handling his share of targets in the passing game. He showed better vision on his 30-yard screen in following blocks than Adam Trautman did at any point this season. Good for him.

Humphrey is playing like someone who wants to hang around for 2022, which is more than can be said for much of the receiving corps. He’s made the most of his looks in the passing game especially on critical downs in scoring position.

James Hurst, starting at left tackle this week in relief of the injured Terron Armstead, just missed the cut for a top-five grade (65.3) and mostly held his own against a very talented Cowboys edge rush rotation. He was charged with allowing just two pressures and drawing a holding penalty, which was declined. He’s been steady at both left and right tackle this season.

Bottom 5 Player Grades on Offense

RT Jordan Mills, 52.8

OL Will Clapp, 49.3

LG Calvin Throckmorton, 47.8

WR Kenny Stills, 41.2

TE Garrett Griffin, 32.2

Griffin really struggled in this game, yielding a pair of pressures on just a dozen snaps in pass protection while also being flagged (wrongfully, it should be noted) for a crucial blindside block foul deep in New Orleans territory. Wrong or not, that penalty was reflected in his overall game grade.

Throckmorton had his hands full again this week. He was charged with allowing four pressures, second-most on the team (only right guard Cesar Ruiz yielded more, with six). Mills gave up three pressures.

As for Stills: he was thrown at four times without securing a catch, with one of his drops directly leading to a Cowboys interception. Few players made more negative plays than he did on such a small snap count (11 of 70 plays).

Top 5 Player Grades on Defense

LB Kwon Alexander, 85.6

LB Pete Werner, 84.5

DT Christian Ringo, 81.4

CB Marshon Lattimore, 79.4

DT Shy Tuttle, 69.4

Alexander had an outstanding day. He led the defense with 7 defensive stops, more than any two other defenders combined, without missing a single tackle. He was also thrown at three times and yielded a total of 6 yards in coverage. He was at his best in this game.

Another defensive standout was Lattimore, who saw a team-leading 10 targets into his coverage but gave up just 6 receptions for 60 yards, coming away with an interception and two pass breakups. He really stepped up against a talented Cowboys receiving corps.

And as for Ringo and Tuttle: they were a big reason that Ezekiel Elliott never got up to speed, consistently winning their battles in the trenches to close off his running lanes. Neither of them are big pressure players but they do have a role on this team, and right now they’re doing it well.

Bottom 5 Player Grades on Defense

CB Bradley Roby, 53.5

FS Marcus Williams, 51.5

LB Zack Baun, 47.5

DT Josiah Bronson, 43.0

DT Albert Huggins, 34.4

The Cowboys correctly identified Roby as the corner to attack (as opposed to Marshon Lattimore) throughout the game, often lining up CeeDee Lamb against him in the slot. Roby is a good corner but Lamb is a great — maybe even top-10 — receiver, and that’s not a battle he’s going to win with consistency. Still, the veteran did his best with a pass batted down at the line of scrimmage, a terrific read on a tackle for loss, and some crafty moves in coverage down the sideline. It’s tough to hold this game against him.

Williams had some great moments but his worst play is too big to ignore. The 58-yard touchdown run from Tony Pollard victimized Williams in the open field, with the runner putting him at an awkward angle parallel to the sideline which bought enough time for Pollard to reach the end zone. That’s a situation where you’d want to see Williams be more decisive and key into the run direction sooner before Pollard hits the third level of the defense.

Baun saw his highest defensive snap count since Week 2, but the Saints are still making weird decisions with him. The collegiate pass rusher was asked to sustain blocks on rushing downs and drop into coverage on every passing down he played. They still aren’t playing him to his strengths and his grading is suffering for it. What’s the vision here?

