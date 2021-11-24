Best and worst PFF Saints player grades from Week 11’s Eagles game

Marcus Williams led the New Orleans Saints in player grades from Pro Football Focus, but Kwon Alexander graded worst on the team in Week 11’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles — and a couple of backup offensive linemen forced into the starting lineup also struggled. It isn’t a pretty picture, but let’s review the best and worst performances:

Top 5 Player Grades on Offense

That positive grade for Ruiz feels suspect. He was beaten early and often in this game and continues to look like a big-time draft bust. It’s really frustrating that Trautman’s best game so far ended with an injury that will take him out of action for most of the season. Humphrey earned a lot of credit for his touchdown catch in garbage time.

Bottom 5 Player Grades on Offense

OL Will Clapp (54.0)

WR Kenny Stills (52.0)

C Erik McCoy (50.1)

LT Landon Young (43.5)

LG Calvin Throckmorton (42.2)

It’s tough to argue with much of this. Young and Throckmorton were bullied by their opponents and McCoy had too much to handle between babysitting the two inexperienced guards next to him.

Top 5 Player Grades on Defense

FS Marcus Williams (85.1)

LB Pete Werner (82.4)

DT Christian Ringo (81.9)

CB Paulson Adebo (71.1)

DE Marcus Davenport (66.7)

Williams was the best player on the field for the Saints this week, and his efforts prevented multiple would-be touchdowns that would have put the game even further out of reach. Davenport also deserves some credit as the only effective pass rusher the Saints have up front.

Bottom 5 Player Grades on Defense

SS Malcolm Jenkins (50.8)

CB P.J. Williams (48.7)

DT Josiah Bronson (42.2)

DE Jalyn Holmes (39.6)

LB Kwon Alexander (31.3)

Jenkins and Alexander missed a lot of tackles, which explains their low grade. They also had a tough day against the Eagles last season and really struggle against Philadelphia’s option-heavy offense.

Special teams

Five players got in on at least five of the six kicking units, grading:

LB Kaden Elliss (72.0)

SS J.T. Gray (69.5)

FS Jeff Heath (63.0)

LB Zack Baun (53.4)

LB Andrew Dowell (47.6)

