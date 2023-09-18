Best and worst PFF grades for the Seahawks from Week 2

The Seattle Seahawks beat the Detroit Lions yesterday in overtime. They wouldn’t have gotten the job done without a superb performance from starting quarterback Geno Smith. He went 32/41 for 328 yards, two touchdowns and a 116.3 passer rating. For his work, Smith has been given the team’s highest grade on offense this week by Pro Football Focus.

Other standouts for Seattle on Sunday included linebacker Bobby Wagner and cornerback Tre Brown, who came thorugh with a clutch pick six in the fourth quarter, ending a long-running no-interception streak by Lions quarterback Jared Goff. Here are the best and worst performers this week on both sides of the ball, according to PFF’s overall grades.

Top 5 grades on offense

Bottom 5 grades on offense

Top 5 grades on defense

CB Tre Brown: 80.6

LB Bobby Wagner: 79.5

CB Riq Woolen: 78.7

OLB Uchenna Nwosu: 75.1

DL Myles Adams: 69.2

Bottom 5 grades on defense

Special teams report

P Michael Dickson: 67.1 punts

K Jason Myers: 40.5 field goals

LS Chris Stoll: 64.8 snapping

