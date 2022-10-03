Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers’ Week 4 loss to Cardinals

Pro Football Focus has a few surprises in store for the Carolina Panthers’ performance from Week 4. So, let’s check these grades out.

Best of the offense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

1. RG Austin Corbett: 77.6

2. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 74.9

3. WR DJ Moore: 73.1

4. RB Christian McCaffrey: 71.9

5. C Pat Elflein: 64.6

The Panthers got some nice work out of their offensive line, most notably from the very left. After a few rough grades to start his rookie campaign, Ekwonu registered his best PFF mark yet while allowing just one pressure over 40 pass-blocking snaps.

(As a side note, PFF gave safety Sam Franklin and punter Johnny Hekker overall offensive grades of 77.8 and 73.1, respectively, for their trick play in the third quarter. The 14-yard pitch-and-catch, however, was wiped out due to a penalty.)

Worst of the offense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

21. WR Robbie Anderson: 52.7

22. WR Shi Smith: 51.8

23. TE Tommy Tremble: 50.9

24. RT Taylor Moton: 47.3

25. TE Ian Thomas: 42.8

How surprised are you that quarterback Baker Mayfield isn’t here?

Anyway, this section is filled with pass catchers—a group that combined for 66 yards on seven catches over 16 looks. Tremble and Thomas also had a drop apiece.

Best of the defense

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1. LB Shaq Thompson: 89.7

2. DT Matt Ioannidis: 89.5

3. DE Brian Burns: 82.7

4. LB Cory Littleton: 73.1

5. LB Frankie Luvu: 72.8

Fittingly enough, the linebackers showed out for the “Keep Pounding Game.” Luvu led the defense with a career-high 11 tackles and chalked up his first interception—a takeaway he took for a 33-yard trip to the end zone.

On the frontline, Ioannidis and Burns combined for eight pressures and six stops.

Worst of the defense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

15. S Myles Hartsfield: 46.0

16. S Jeremy Chinn: 45.5

17. S Sean Chandler: 44.8

18. DE Henry Anderson: 39.9

19. DT Marquan McCall: 29.8

Hartsfield and Chandler saw their most action all season following Chinn’s early exit. The two, however, combined to allow eight receptions and two touchdown over eight targets.

