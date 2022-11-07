Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers’ Week 9 loss to Bengals

Did Pro Football Focus find any gems for the Carolina Panthers in their ugly Week 9 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals?

Let’s take a look at the best and worst of their grades from Sunday.

Best of the offense

1. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 81.7

2. RG Austin Corbett: 73.2

3. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.: 70.0

4. C Bradley Bozeman: 68.6

5. RB Raheem Blackshear: 68.5

A hog molly-heavy group is led by the rookie Ekwonu, who lands in the top five for the fourth time this season. He, Corbett and Bozeman allowed a combined two pressures (both Ickey’s) over 32 opportunities.

Marshall Jr. also cracks the bunch after reeling in a team-high 53 receiving yards and his first regular-season NFL touchdown.

Worst of the offense

14. WR Shi Smith: 55.2

15. WR Laviska Sheanult Jr.: 54.8

16. TE Ian Thomas: 51.0

17. RB D’Onta Foreman: 50.9

18. QB PJ Walker: 27.9

When you complete just three of your 10 passes for nine yards and two interceptions, chances are you’re landing over here. That’s what happened with Walker, who was pulled at halftime for Baker Mayfield.

Best of the defense

1. LB Cory Littleton: 70.7

2. CB Keith Taylor Jr.: 70.0

3. CB Tae Hayes: 68.5

4. DT Daviyon Nixon: 67.3

5. DE Amaré Barno: 64.6

Taylor saw a bunch of action on Sunday, registering 65 total snaps. 34 of those plays came in coverage, where the second-year corner allowed three receptions and 28 yards over four targets.

Not one of Littleton, Hayes, Nixon or Barno each played over 20 snaps—which gives their standing here some credence considering how awful the defense was as a whole.

Worst of the defense

18. LB Frankie Luvu: 43.7

19. S Xavier Woods: 37.9

20. CB CJ Henderson: 36.7

21. LB Damien Wilson: 30.2

22. LB Brandon Smith: 27.4

Quarterback Joe Burrow and the Bengals picked on Henderson early and often. The former No. 9 overall pick was targeted eight times, allowing eight receptions for 65 yards.

