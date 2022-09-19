Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers’ Week 2 loss to Giants

The Pro Football Focus grades are in for the Carolina Panthers’ Week 2 loss to the New York Giants. And, well, they’re probably what you’d expect them to be.

Here’s the best and worst of this week’s marks.

Best of the offense

AP Photo/John Munson

1. G Austin Corbett: 80.0

2. TE Stephen Sullivan: 79.2

3. G Brady Christensen: 76.0

4. C Pat Elflein: 75.8

5. RB Christian McCaffrey: 75.1

The bulk of Carolina’s offensive line really showed out in these rankings. In fact, if this list went six deep, right tackle Taylor Moton would be right there behind McCaffrey with a 71.2.

Corbett, Christensen, Elflein and Moton allowed a combined seven pressures and zero sacks over 40 pass-blocking snaps.

Worst of the offense

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

13. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 54.1

14. TE Ian Thomas: 51.9

15. WR Robbie Anderson: 48.9

16. QB Baker Mayfield: 48.8

17. WR Shi Smith: 40.8

For the second straight week, Mayfield finds himself in the bottom five. He completed just 14 of his 29 throws for 145 yards and a touchdown.

Ekwonu, who was ranked last amongst all offensive players for Carolina last week, joins his quarterback. The rookie was charged with three pressures and a sack.

Best of the defense

AP Photo/Adam Hunger

1. LB Frankie Luvu: 80.0

2. DT Derrick Brown: 78.1

3. DE Marquis Haynes Sr.: 76.5

4. LB Damien Wilson: 76.3

5. LB Cory Littleton: 75.8

Of course Luvu tops the group in a week where 10 of his team-high 10 tackles were all solo takedowns. PFF also gave the fifth-year linebacker a solid 85.2 pass-rushing grade along with his nine stops against the run.

Worst of the defense

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

15. S Jeremy Chinn: 62.2

16. CB Keith Taylor Jr.: 60.3

17. LB Shaq Thompson: 52.1

18. DE Yetur Gross-Matos: 51.3

19. DT Matt Ioannidis: 47.9

Luvu’s linebacking mate in Thompson would end up on the other side of the scale. He got marked with a 37.6 grade in coverage after allowing five receptions on six targets for 45 yards.

