Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers’ Week 10 win over Falcons

We know the Carolina Panthers got some high marks for the debut of their new black helmets on Thursday night. But what about their actual play?

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst grades from the Week 10 win.

Best of the offense

1. WR DJ Moore: 77.8

2. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.: 73.2

3. WR Laviska Shenault Jr.: 73.0

4. RB D’Onta Foreman: 70.7

5. LG Brady Christensen: 67.8

The wideouts didn’t get many opportunities, but they made the most of them. Marshall Jr.’s lone reception went for 43 yards while Shenault Jr. racked up an explosive 41-yard touchdown run.

And why wouldn’t Foreman be here? He tallied a season-high 130 rushing yards and a touchdown off 31 attempts.

Worst of the offense

14. QB PJ Walker: 52.7

15. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 51.3

16. OL Cam Erving: 50.7

17. TE Tommy Tremble: 47.6

18. TE Ian Thomas: 41.6

While his play ultimately didn’t lose them the game (and it nearly did), Walker wasn’t great. He completed 10 of his 16 throws for 108 yards.

Joining him is Ekwonu—whose solid 79.2 pass-blocking grade was bogged down by his game-high four penalties.

Best of the defense

1. LB Shaq Thompson: 85.3

2. LB Cory Littleton: 83.3

3. LB Frankie Luvu: 77.3

4. DT Derrick Brown: 76.3

5. DE Marquis Haynes Sr.: 76.0

After getting run over by Cincinnati on Sunday, the linebackers were on it against Atlanta. Luvu and Thompson combined for 20 tackles, 2.0 sacks and 12 stops.

Speaking of those, Brown continued his impactful campaign. He racked up six tackles, with three accounting for stops.

Worst of the defense

t-13. CB Jaycee Horn: 54.2

t-13. CB Donte Jackson: 54.2

15. CB CJ Henderson: 50.9

16. CB Keith Taylor Jr.: 47.2

17. DE Brian Burns: 46.2

18. DE Yetur Gross-Matos: 35.8

Jackson and Henderson were targeted a combined 13 times. Together, they were charged with seven receptions, 83 yards and a touchdown.

