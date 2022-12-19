Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers’ Week 15 loss to Steelers

If we’re grading the Carolina Panthers on how well they defended the Bank on Sunday, those marks wouldn’t be too high. So, let’s just leave the grading to the folks who are known for it.

Here, courtesy of Pro Football Focus, are the best and worst from the Panthers in their Week 15 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Best of the offense

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1. WR DJ Moore: 78.8

2. QB Sam Darnold: 71.4

3. WR Shi Smith: 67.9

4. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.: 65.4

5. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 65.1

Moore caught his fifth touchdown of the season, which marks a new career-high for the fifth-year wideout. He led all Panthers pass catchers with 73 receiving yards on five grabs.

Darnold threw for a season-high 225 yards and has yet to turn the ball over in any of his three starts.

Worst of the offense

Eakin Howard/Getty Images

15. RG Austin Corbett: 50.9

16. TE Stephen Sullivan: 48.2

17. C Bradley Bozeman: 39.8

18. RB D’Onta Foreman: 34.3

19. LG Brady Christensen: 28.5

While he earned a team-high grade in pass blocking (88.5), Corbett’s 35.1 in the run game dragged his overall mark down. Christensen and Bozeman each allowed three pressures apiece.

Best of the defense

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1. DE Henry Anderson: 79.1

2. LB Shaq Thompson: 78.6

3. LB Frankie Luvu: 75.9

4. DT Derrick Brown: 71.6

5. LB Cory Littleton: 70.5

Thompson and Luvu had a bit of cleaning up to do, as they combined for 20 tackles and nine stops. Brown and Littleton each also chalked up a pair of stops.

Worst of the defense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

14. DE Marquis Haynes Sr.: 46.6

15. DT Matt Ioannidis: 46.0

16. CB Keith Taylor Jr.: 43.2

17. S Jeremy Chinn: 40.6

18. DT Bravvion Roy: 28.1

Taylor Jr. and Chinn were liabilities in coverage—earning a 36.6 and a 37.3 in that department, respectively. Combined, they were charged with 11 catches for 142 yards on 12 targets.

[listicle id=664503]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire