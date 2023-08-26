Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers’ preseason loss to Lions

Here, in the midst of the big roster cutdown, are the best and worst Pro Football Focus grades for the Carolina Panthers’ preseason finale.

Best of the offense

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

1. TE Giovanni Ricci: 84.0

2. G Brady Christensen: 78.8

3. OT Ikem Ekwonu: 76.6

4. QB Bryce Young: 75.4

5. C Sam Tecklenburg: 72.1

Young’s best outing of the preseason just so happened to get him his best PFF grade of the preseason. Along with scrambling for 21 yards, he completed seven of his 12 throws for a summer-high 73 yards and his first NFL touchdown.

And despite allowing his second sack in as many starts, Ekwonu finished strong with a 69.7 pass-blocking mark and an 81.3 run-blocking mark.

Worst of the offense

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

27. QB Matt Corral: 48.6

28. G Michael Jordan: 46.4

29. QB Andy Dalton: 44.4

30. TE Ian Thomas: 41.2

31. RB Camerun Peoples: 27.9

Dalton and Corral combined to complete 10 of their 23 passing attempts for 112 yards and a pick.

Best of the defense

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

1. ILB Deion Jones: 77.9

2. CB Herb Miller: 77.1

3. ILB Brandon Smith: 74.4

4. OLB Yetur Gross-Matos: 73.9

5. CB Jaycee Horn: 71.5

Jones was strong against the Detroit Lions’ groundwork, earning a 74.5 mark for his run defense.

Smith and Gross-Matos, additionally, picked up one pressure apiece.

Worst of the defense

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

25. DT Shy Tuttle: 47.3

26. ILB Bumper Pool: 45.6

27. OLB Eku Leota: 39.6

28. CB CJ Henderson: 28.3

29. ILB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 27.4

Mr. Henderson, or “Mr. Consistency” to head coach Frank Reich, had a slightly sour end to his summer. He was charged with three receptions and 33 yards over four targets as well as a missed tackle.

[lawrence-related id=679735,679642,679647]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire