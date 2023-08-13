Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers’ preseason opener vs. Jets

So, how on Earth did Pro Football Focus grade the Carolina Panthers in their extremely lackluster preseason opener?

Well, let’s take a look . . . if you dare . . .

Best of the offense

1. WR Derek Wright: 75.9

2. RB Spencer Brown: 74.4

3. WR Adam Thielen: 72.6

4. TE Giovanni Ricci: 70.6

5. G Deonte Brown: 69.1

Wright led the Panthers through the air with 35 receiving yards on three grabs. On the ground, it was Brown who carried the load with eight attempts for 34 yards.

And in otherwise horrific day for the offensive line, Brown allowed zero pressures over 30 snaps from the left guard spot.

Worst of the offense

29. LT Cameron Erving: 47.5

30. LT Larnel Coleman: 46.9

31. TE Hayden Hurst: 43.9

32. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 43.4

33. G Michael Jordan: 34.3

Erving and Coleman were charged with four pressures apiece. Jordan was responsible for three, two of which ended as sacks.

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young graded out at a 50.7 in his first preseason start—just missing out on this bottom five.

Best of the defense

1. CB Donte Jackson: 84.6

2. CB CJ Henderson: 82.0

3. LB Frankie Luvu: 80.0

4. LB Chandler Wooten: 78.5

5. CB Greg Mabin: 76.0

Wooten recorded a team-high seven tackles over 30 defensive snaps. Five of those takedowns registered as stops.

Worst of the defense

35. FS Josh Thomas: 45.4

36. LB Brandon Smith: 45.3

37. LB Ace Eley: 35.3

38. DT Marquan McCall: 32.7

39. LB Deion Jones: 29.1

Jones, who had a nice start to camp, was charged with a pair of missed tackles over his 10 snaps.

