Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers’ Week 10 loss to Bears

Is there a bright side to the Carolina Panthers’ most embarrassing loss of the season? Well, if you’re into Pro Football Focus grades, especially for cornerbacks, then you’ll find some much-needed sunshine today.

Here are the team’s best and worst marks from the 16-13 defeat to the Chicago Bears:

Best of the offense

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

1. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 78.3

2. WR Mike Strachan: 75.4

3. RT Taylor Moton: 72.7

4. RB Miles Sanders: 64.5

5. TE Tommy Tremble: 63.0

Ekwonu registered his best pass-blocking grade of the season (by far), posting an 89.6. Moton did the same on the right side, coming out with a 79.2.

Although it all came on one catch, Strachan’s 45 yards led all Panthers receivers.

Worst of the offense

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

12. RB Raheem Blackshear: 52.6

13. WR Jonathan Mingo: 52.3

14. RG Austin Corbett: 49.6

15. TE Hayden Hurst: 42.4

16. WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette: 37.7*

*Played one offensive snap

Hurst and Mingo combined for 34 yards on five grabs over 11 targets. The former recorded his second drop over the last three games.

Corbett allowed a team-high three pressures.

Best of the defense

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

1. CB Donte Jackson: 93.4

2. DT Derrick Brown: 82.7

3. OLB Marquis Haynes Sr.: 68.4

4. S Xavier Woods: 66.1

5. S Vonn Bell: 63.2

Jackson’s 93.4 was the highest single-game overall grade of the season for the Panthers. He allowed one reception (four yards) over six targets and recorded five stops.

Haynes Sr., in his very first game back, racked up a team-leading five pressures.

Worst of the defense

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

14. S Jammie Robinson: 52.8

15. DT Nick Thurman: 52.5

16. OLB DJ Johnson: 49.9

17. LB Kamu Grugier-Hill: 39.6

18. DT Shy Tuttle: 39.5

Robinson, Thurman and Grugier-Hill combined to miss five tackles.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire