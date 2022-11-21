Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers’ Week 11 loss to Ravens

The Carolina Panthers (at least on one side of the ball) gave a pretty good account of themselves in Sunday’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. But how do the analysts at Pro Football Focus feel about the showing?

Here are the best and worst grades from Week 11.

Best of the offense

Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

1. RT Taylor Moton: 69.6

2. OL Cameron Erving: 64.8

3. LG Brady Christensen: 64.5

4. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.: 63.9

5. TE Ian Thomas: 63.8

Marshall Jr. led all Panthers receivers with 76 yards on three catches. He’s now amassed 259 receiving yards over his last four games.

Thomas’s 24 receiving yards was his most since the season opener (53) against the Cleveland Browns.

Worst of the offense

Rob Carr/Getty Images

14. WR DJ Moore: 49.4

15. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 48.7

16. RB Chuba Hubbard: 47.4

17. WR Shi Smith: 45.3

18. TE Tommy Tremble: 42.2

For the third straight outing, Moore failed to reach the 30-yard receiving mark—as he went for just 24 yards on three grabs. Fellow wideout Shi Smith, who coughed up what was essentially a game-clinching fumble also struggled—turning his four receptions into 26 yards.

Best of the defense

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

1. DE Amaré Barno: 74.9

2. S Sam Franklin Jr.: 70.1

3. LB Frankie Luvu: 69.6

4. S Xavier Woods: 68.2

5. CB Jaycee Horn: 65.8

Luvu and Woods racked up a team-high ten tackles.

Horn was targeted five times, allowing three receptions for only 22 yards.

Worst of the defense

Rob Carr/Getty Images

14. CB Keith Taylor Jr.: 43.8

15. DT Marquan McCall: 42.5

16. LB Brandon Smith: 33.4

17. DE Brian Burns: 30.6

18. DT Phil Hoskins: 29.8

Despite the injuries at the cornerback position, Taylor Jr. played just eight snaps. On his lone target, he allowed a 31-yard catch to wideout Demarcus Robinson.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire