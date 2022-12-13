Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers’ Week 14 win over Seahawks
How did Pro Football Focus sign off on the Carolina Panthers’ signature win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday?
Let’s take a look at the best and worst grades from a triumphant Week 14.
Best of the offense
1. WR Laviska Shenault Jr.: 88.2
2. RB Raheem Blackshear: 81.1
3. RB Chuba Hubbard: 76.0
4. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 73.3
5. C Bradley Bozeman: 69.4
While D’Onta Foreman carried the load, Blackshear and Hubbard cashed in on their opportunities as two-thirds of the super successful backfield attack—averaging 8.0 yards and 5.3 yards per carry, respectively. They also both accounted for a touchdown.
Besides giving up his first sack since Week 2, Ekwonu was solid—earning a 65.3 pass-blocking grade and a team-high 73.0 run-blocking grade.
Worst of the offense
16. RG Austin Corbett: 57.3
17. WR DJ Moore: 47.2
18. TE Stephen Sullivan: 45.9
19. TE Tommy Tremble: 43.9
20. OL Cameron Erving: 41.0
For the first time since his NFL debut in 2018, Moore was held reception-less. But he did at least crack the box score with six rushing yards on two carries—contributing (albeit minimally) to the team’s massive 223-yard ground performance.
Best of the defense
1. CB Jaycee Horn: 84.1
2. LB Frankie Luvu: 78.2
3. LB Shaq Thompson: 77.8
4. DT Bravvion Roy: 76.3
5. CB CJ Henderson: 74.1
Horn took a step towards stardom in Seattle. Along with recording his fourth interception of the season, the second-year stud allowed four receptions and 66 yards over eight targets—which amassed to a 38.5 passer rating against.
Luvu’s star continued to rise as well. The explosive backer racked up four stops—three behind Thompson’s team-high of seven on the afternoon.
Worst of the defense
15. DE Marquis Haynes Sr.: 46.5
16. LB Brandon Smith: 41.3
17. DB Myles Hartsfield: 36.4
18. DT Derrick Brown: 32.2
19. CB T.J. Carrie: 29.7
Brown, who still remains Carolina’s highest-graded defender, makes a rare appearance in the bottom five. He’s joined by Haynes Sr., who notched his fourth sack of the season.
