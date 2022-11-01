Best and worst PFF grades from Panthers’ Week 8 loss to Falcons

There were a lot of crazy moments and a lot of crazy numbers in the Carolina Panthers’ Week 8 defeat to the Atlanta Falcons. And now, with the help of Pro Football Focus, we’ll give you some more.

Here are the best and worst grades for the team from Sunday.

Best of the offense

1. RB D’Onta Foreman: 84.3

2. WR Terrace Marshall Jr.: 75.1

2. WR Laviska Shenault Jr.: 75.1

4. TE Stephen Sullivan: 73.8

5. LT Ikem Ekwonu: 70.2

Considering Foreman accounted for three of Carolina’s four touchdowns on the afternoon, his standing atop this group should be no surprise. Along with that trio of scores, the fifth-year back hit the 118-yard rushing mark for the second consecutive outing—which is the highest such single-game output for any Panthers rusher over the past three seasons.

Ekwonu rounds out the group with yet another positive performance on the blindside. The rookie left tackle has allowed just three pressures over the last five contests.

Worst of the offense

14. TE Giovanni Ricci: 48.0

15. TE Tommy Tremble: 47.2

16. C Bradley Bozeman: 46.7

17. RT Cameron Erving: 43.3

18. TE Ian Thomas: 42.5

Carolina continues to get underwhelming production out of the tight end position. Tremble and Thomas combined for 19 yards on three receptions.

Joining them in this bunch is Bozeman, who came off a phenomenal debut the week prior. He earned a 29.8 pass-blocking grade—the lowest of any Panthers offensive lineman on the afternoon.

Best of the defense

1. CB CJ Henderson: 91.1

2. CB Donte Jackson: 83.5

3. DT Derrick Brown: 80.9

4. LB Frankie Luvu: 75.1

5. S Sean Chandler: 70.3

Henderson came through with what was easily his best outing of the year. The former ninth overall pick, who recorded his first interception in 2022, shut it down in coverage with a 92.0 grade.

And speaking of shutting it down, Brown was an absolute force. He notched 12 tackles—the most by any Panthers defensive tackle since the stat was made available in 2000—with five accounting as stops.

Worst of the defense

17. DT Marquan McCall: 48.9

18. LB Cory Littleton: 45.3

19. DB Myles Hartsfield: 44.2

20. S Xavier Woods: 42.1

21. DT Bravvion Roy: 27.9

Hartsfield and Woods allowed a combined five catches and 42 yards on six targets. They also missed one tackle apiece.

