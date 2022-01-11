Best, worst matchups for Packers to open NFC playoffs

The Green Bay Packers will play one of four potential teams in the NFC Divisional Round in two weeks: the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers.

The lowest-remaining seed of the four above will come to Lambeau Field with a trip to the NFC title game on the line.

What is the best matchup for the Packers? And what is the worst? The staff at Packers Wire took a crack at breaking it all down.

Best matchup

Brandon Carwile: I’m leaning Cardinals, but it’s honestly a toss-up between them and the Rams. The Eagles are also intriguing, but I want to be realistic here and I don’t see them upsetting the Bucs. Arizona has lost four of their last five, which includes a dismal defeat to the Detroit Lions. Yes, Green Bay fell to the Lions in Week 18 but the starters only played a half. I want the Packers to get tested in the divisional round and Los Angeles is a good team for that. I realize it would be a rematch from last year, but they would play a team that has a coach and team with playoff experience.

Jack Wepfer: I think the easy answer is the Eagles. They’re scrappy and find a way to win. They’re a nice story. But narratives tend to have a fickle relationship with reality, and the reality is that the Packers are a much more talented team with a much higher offensive ceiling. If the Eagles can somehow pull off a win, they’d be vanquishing Brady’s Bucs, too, further easing the path to the Super Bowl. It’s the ideal scenario for a nice playoff warm-up. I don’t see it happening, but that would be the answer to the question.

Zach Kruse: Did you know the Eagles actually finished as the 10th highest graded team overall at Pro Football Focus? I think they’re a tough bunch that can run the football and rush the passer. And they’d be heading to Lambeau Field after (in this hypothetical) beating the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay. I’m going to say the Cardinals. They peaked early and haven’t consistently looked like a playoff team in a long time. I can easily envision a scenario where the Cardinals find a way to beat a division rival (Rams) in the first round and then get handled easily by the Packers in the cold at Lambeau Field.

Worst matchup

Brandon Carwile: For me, the obvious answer is the 49ers. They have been red-hot running the ball lately and Green Bay isn’t too far removed from their troubled showing against the Cleveland Browns on Christmas. I hate to bring up the 2019 NFC Championship Game, but Kyle Shanahan would do everything in his power to try and gash the Packers once again. San Francisco’s defense has also been super stingy lately, especially against the run. I guess you could say I want to avoid the 49ers at all costs.

Jack Wepfer: I don’t love the idea of playing the Rams, mostly because I think beating the same team multiple times in a season is exceptionally difficult. The Packers have been on the wrong end of that a couple times recently (San Francisco and Tampa Bay), but they were generally more competitive in the second match-up than the first (however embarrassing 2019’s NFC Championship game was). The Rams have a good roster on paper, too. Matthew Stafford, when he’s on, can move the ball with ease. Cooper Kupp is a tough matchup. Aaron Donald might be one of the best to ever do it as his position, and he’s in the middle of his prime. Jalen Ramsey can flip the field. Leonard Floyd and Von Miller seem to be gelling at the right time. The Rams are the most “all in” team with everything to lose. They’ll feel the urgency. If they’re playing well, they can score points and they can make points hard to come by for the Packers. I’d still take the Packers as winners, but I see it as the least ideal probably match-up.

Zach Kruse: I think it’s the 49ers. The Rams are the most talented and have the most talented quarterback of the four teams, but I don’t think the Rams or the Cardinals are built to go on the road and win a playoff game outdoors at Lambeau Field. I’m not sure the same can be said about the 49ers. They can match the Packers’ physicality and create matchup problems along both sides of the line of scrimmage, and I think Kyle Shanahan’s offense is perfect for prodding at two weaknesses of the Packers: defending the run and defending the middle of the field. When the 49ers turn it on, they can beat any team left in the field in any venue. They’d need to beat the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium to earn a visit to Lambeau. It’s certainly possible.

