The best and worst 'Jeopardy!' guest hosts, from Mike Richards to Joe Buck

Who is the new "Jeopardy" host? We don't know for sure yet, but 16 candidates have stepped up to the podium to give the job a try on the iconic quiz show this year.

After the death of beloved and longtime host Alex Trebek last year, "Jeopardy!" has been cycling through guest hosts while producers search for a permanent replacement.

The revolving door of hosts included: "Jeopardy!" champ Ken Jennings; executive producer Mike Richards; journalist Katie Couric; talk-show host Dr. Mehmet Oz; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers; CNN anchor Anderson Cooper; "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker; former champion Buzzy Cohen; actress Mayim Bialik; "Today" host Savannah Guthrie; CNN medical advisor Dr. Sanjay Gupta; "Good Morning America" anchors George Stephanopoulos and Robin Roberts; "Star Trek" and "Reading Rainbow" star LeVar Burton, who campaigned heavily for a chance at the job; author and CNBC host David Faber; and Fox sportscaster Joe Buck, the final guest host who's finishing the season Aug. 13.

The seven months without Trebek have been a mixed bag, from comforting to jarring, as each host brings their own personality and voice to reading each day's 61 clues. From the disappointing to the surprisingly great, we ranked all the "Jeopardy!" guest hosts so far. Might a permanent host be within their ranks?

16. Dr. Mehmet Oz

The controversial TV doctor, who has come under fire for his medical advice on his own show and appearances on cable news, was an odd choice for a guest-hosting gig that rankled many fans. And while much of the criticism of Oz rolled in before his episodes even began airing, his appearance didn't do much to prove his critics wrong. Fundamentally, Oz lacks the quick wit and timing required for this job, and his early episodes dragged (it did not help that on his first two outings, the contestants were rather lackluster). His lazy, nasally clue reading was irksome and interrupted the flow of the game play. He also struggled with the occasional facts that "Jeopardy!" hosts add to the clue, stopping the momentum.

Bill Whitaker, a correspondent from CBS's "60 Minutes," took a turn as "Jeopardy!" guest host starting May 3.

15. Bill Whitaker

While the "Jeopardy!" host has to be a bit of a cipher to avoid distracting from the game play, CBS' "60 Minutes" correspondent took that a bit too far as guest host. So soft spoken that he didn't show much personality at all, Whitaker was informed and broadcast-ready, but far too dull, especially during his first episode, which had poor contestants and a lot of wrong answers, Whitaker's pared-back approach did nothing to help keep the game flowing and retain its entertainment value.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta takes his turn guest-hosting "Jeopardy!"

14. Dr. Sanjay Gupta

CNN's medical expert brought his know-how and TV experience to his shot at the quiz show, but his style ended up more boring than notable, not unlike fellow talking head Whitaker. Despite his authority reading the clues and ability to add fun facts, Gupta simply didn't have the speed or humor that has proved to be so important to a successful host. He may even be a bit too pedantic: In his first episode, his explanatory style led to an unnecessary rehash of the rules of Double Jeopardy. Those watching are well aware of them.

Katie Couric guest-hosted "Jeopardy!" from March 8-19.

13. Katie Couric

The former "Today" host and "CBS Evening News" anchor made history as the first woman to host "Jeopardy!" and did an admirable job during her two week-stint. Couric perhaps brought more of her bright, enthusiastic personality to the job than viewers were used to with the reserved (but witty) Trebek. Sometimes she distracted from the game, or spent too much time getting chummy with contestants during the host chat segment, but overall she was amiable enough.

CNBC host David Faber trades stocks for smaller dollar amounts in his stint guest-hosting "Jeopardy!"

12. David Faber

Although the author and CNBC analyst was at ease behind the podium, he was almost too comfortable in the position. His cheesy demeanor and grin felt a bit fake, as did his stilted banter with the contestants. And while some of the worst hosts have been too slow to respond and read clues, Faber was actually too fast in moving the episode along, as though he had better places to be. However, his first outing included no awkward stumbles or misspeaking, certainly an accomplishment.

11. LeVar Burton

After a few stumbles in his first episode (and a record-breaking bad showing from one player), Burton shook off some early nerves to offer a bit smoother of a performance as his week progressed. Although he struggled a bit with his timing (especially when responding to a wrong answer), Burton was lively, professional and jolly – a grownup version of his "Reading Rainbow" persona in a sharp suit. Although he's a little more jittery and energetic than many of the other guest hosts, he has great chemistry with the contestants and enough love for the game to smooth over some awkward moments.

10. Savannah Guthrie

When the "Today" star took to the "Jeopardy!" stage, she was the 10th guest host to try her hand at the game, and her performance suffered in comparison because so many great contenders had stepped up before her. Guthrie was concise, warm, knowledgeable and a bit more reserved than she is on "Today," a pivot that feels appropriate given the setting. However, unlike some of the other hosts, Guthrie lacked the quick wit that adds to the game play. Her jokes were few and far between; her clue reading on the slower side. While she was a perfectly serviceable host, more verve from her predecessors made Guthrie seem a bit flat.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest guest host of "Jeopardy!"

9. Aaron Rodgers

If you ever wondered what it might be like for a very chill, very friendly bro to host the game show, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is here for you. The former Super Bowl champion – and perhaps more importantly, onetime "Celebrity Jeopardy!" champion – brought an extremely relaxed and genial presence to the series in his guest-hosting debut, happily noting when he had never heard of an answer and easily cracking jokes in the middle of reading clues. Occasionally, his approach was a little too casual, and at least one football-fan contestant was certainly very chummy with him, but overall he was a soothing presence.

"Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos takes his turn as the host of "Jeopardy" the week of July 12, 2021.

8. George Stephanopoulos

ABC's The "GMA" anchor is the first in a final group of hosts who will get just one week of shows to prove their mettle. Stephanopoulos is a smooth, clean, comforting guy to do a quick five episodes. Of all the newscasters (besides Cooper) to try the job, Stephanopoulos is the most relaxed and poised of the bunch. Watching him, it feels less like he's reading from a script than having a conversation with the contestants. Stephanopoulos has a grandfatherly, paternal demeanor that makes him comforting without becoming a snooze.

"Good Morning America" host Robin Roberts tries her hand at "Jeopardy!"

7. Robin Roberts

Chipper, charming and chill, Roberts is a buoyant and easygoing presence. The "GMA" host brought the warmth of her morning show career into the "Jeopardy!" studio without making things too casual. Her rapport with the contestants was immediate and witty, and after a few pacing fumbles in her first episode she quickly developed a natural clue-reading rhythm. She is a bit more apologetic to contestants with incorrect responses than some of the other hosts, but her sincerity and quick consolations prevent it from being too distracting.

Sportscaster Joe Buck steps up to the plate for one week of guest-hosting "Jeopardy!"

6. Joe Buck

With a voice familiar to millions of sports fans, the final guest host of "Jeopardy!" was a winning choice. Buck was fast, fun and funny, had great rapport with the contestants and an authoritative delivery of clues and responses. He also had a winsome personality and smile that might surprise viewers used to hearing him talk over double plays without ever seeing his face. He wasn't flashy or overeager, and his rock-solid performance made him rise above many of his more bland colleagues.

Mayim Bialik's two-week turn as "Jeopardy!" host kicks off Monday, May 31.

5. Mayim Bialik

Amy Farrah Fowler of "The Big Bang Theory" would be proud: Former "Big Bang" actress Bialik was a solid, admirable guest host, relying on her academic background and natural charisma to get through the game. She excelled as an expert and detached reader of the clues, although sometimes she seemed a little too stoic. But like Trebek and the best guest hosts so far, Bialik has an innate sense of authority, due to her doctorate in neuroscience and noted activism. When she corrects a wrong answer, it's with confidence and a desire to help everyone watching to learn.

4. Anderson Cooper

A consummate newscaster, Cooper slid into the guest-hosting gig with ease. Although he had none of the early shakes of Rodgers, Oz or Jennings, occasionally he took a bit too long to acknowledge right or wrong answers, and spent too much time apologizing to contestants who get it wrong. But he is certainly smooth, quick with a joke and comfortable at the job. Cooper's innate suavity has quickly proven to be among the most important, – and elusive – qualities of the successful guest host. If Cooper took the gig full time, it would certainly not be much of a change.

"Jeopardy!" Greatest of All Time champion Ken Jennings was the first guest host, for a six-week stint that began Jan. 11, following Alex Trebek's final episode.

3. Ken Jennings

The "Greatest of All Time" winner and longtime champ was the first to take up the guest host mantle after Trebek's death, and he was a comforting, familiar presence who got the job done. His ability to connect with contestants was key to his charm, considering he intimately knows what it's like to be in their shoes. Jennings only lacks the svelte, debonair affect that made Trebek so appealing to viewers, and he sometimes wobbled or struggled to get through an awkward transition. He was possibly the only guest host who could have immediately followed Trebek, and he deserves immense credit for keeping the show going and helping viewers mourn the late host.

Former "Jeopardy!" champion himself, Buzzy Cohen took a turn as guest-host of the quiz show for the 2021 Tournament of Champions.

2. Buzzy Cohen

Confident, cool and with a snappy pair of glasses, the former "Jeopardy!" champ waltzed in for this year's Tournament of Champions with ease, knowing his way around the clues and the contestants. Sometimes Cohen was seemingly so excited to be in the room that he rushed things – his enthusiasm occasionally bubbles over into a mile-a-minute reading of the clues and his script. But that energy is welcome to keep the mood of the entire episode in high spirits, even as contestants make mistakes. His run at the host job is enough to make us wonder if more former champions should have been on the docket (and fewer newscasters).

'Jeopardy!' executive producer (and former game-show host) Mike Richards stepped behind the podium for two weeks, from Feb. 22 to March 5.

1. Mike Richards

"Jeopardy!" executive producer Richards took a turn at the podium between Jennings and Couric and quickly won ardent supporters. And it's easy to see why: From his cool and sleek delivery of clues to his clever banter, Richards was both comforting and uncontroversial, taking his cues from Trebek's work but never directly copying him. His ease in the job was apparent, as was his familiarity with the clues and gameplay (as executive producer, he should be familiar with the show). Although Richards has hosted game shows before, including "Beauty and the Geek" and "Pyramid," he was an unknown to many "Jeopardy!" viewers, and thus brought no baggage. Ending each episode with Trebek's call to be kind to one another, Richards feels like a genuine candidate for the job.

