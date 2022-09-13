The best and worst debuts from the NFL's opening week | Opinion

After weeks and months of anticipation, the NFL’s 2022 regular season finally kicked off, and boy, did it feature all of the highs and lows that make this game must-see TV.

From new head coaches, to familiar faces in new places, Week 1 featured some impressive debuts. And, it included some rather forgettable first outings as well.

Here’s a rundown of some of the best and worst debuts from around the league.

Bests

Mike McDaniel - It was the ultimate mismatch: Bill Belichick with his 434-game, six-time Super Bowl victory resume versus rookie Mike McDaniel. But the Miami Dolphins new head coach guided his team to a 20-7 season-opening win. The former 49ers offensive coordinator helped quarterback Tua Tagovailoa turn in an encouraging performance after completing 23 of 433 passes for 270 yards, a touchdown and no turnovers.

Tyreek Hill - Speaking of the Dolphins, Miami’s prized offseason acquisition did not disappoint, recording eight catches for 94 yards against the Patriots while helping pace the Tua-led offense.

Carson Wentz and Jahan Dotson - Officially kicking off the Washington Commanders era, new quarterback Carson Wentz and rookie first-round wideout Jahan Dotson delivered plenty of fireworks. Wentz passed for 313 yards and four touchdowns, and Dotson had three catches for 40 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner.

Matt Eberflus - Another rookie head coach pitted against a playoff team in his debut, Eberflus and his Chicago Bears delivered a stunner, beating the 2021 NFC runner-up San Francisco 49ers, 19-10.

A.J. Brown - Deemed too expensive for the Tennessee Titans and then traded to the Eagles, A.J. Brown dominated in his Philadelphia debut. He recorded 10 catches for 155 yards in a 38-35 victory.

A.J. Brown had a big performance in his Philadelphia Eagles debut.

Brian Daboll - Another rookie head coach in action, the former Buffalo offensive coordinator and his Giants edged Tennessee, one of the better teams in the AFC, 21-20, in Nashville. One of the most encouraging developments for the Giants: running back Saquon Barkley looked like his old self, rushing for 164 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries.

Kevin O’Connell - The first-year head coach appears to have breathed much-needed life into the Vikings franchise as Minnesota thumped NFC North power Green Bay, 23-7. The Vikings offense delivered a balanced attack that featured a nine-catch, 184-yard, two-touchdown performance by Justin Jefferson; a 277-yard, two-touchdown outing from Kirk Cousins; and a 90-yard rushing day from Dalvin Cook

Khalil Mack - Making his debut with the L.A. Chargers, who traded for him this offseason, Mack racked up three sacks, six tackles and a forced fumble in a 24-19 victory over the Raiders.

Cade York - The Cleveland Browns' rookie kicker (drafted in the fourth round), was a cool customer, drilling a 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left to lift his team, 26-24, over Baker Mayfield and the Carolina Panthers. York made it look easy, and probably could have made it from 10 yards further out.

Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York celebrates his winning field goal against the Carolina Panthers.

Worsts

Matt Patricia - The Patriots' new offensive play-caller (and former defensive coordinator, and failed head coach of the Detroit Lions) did not have a good day. New England's offense mustered only seven points and turned the ball over three times in the loss to Miami.

Christian Watson - Green Bay’s rookie wideout has big shoes to fill with Davante Adams now in Las Vegas, but it will take some time. Watson dropped a would-be easy 75-yard touchdown pass and finished with just two catches for 34 yards. The Packers’ wideouts struggled as a whole, as did their offensive line, leaving Aaron Rodgers visibly exasperated and battered throughout the lopsided defeat.

Trey Lance - The second-year pro and new starting quarterback for San Francisco had a rough outing while passing for just 164 yards, no touchdowns and an interception. Lance did rush for 54 yards on 13 carries, but he had times where he tucked and ran when he had downfield passing plays.

Josh McDaniels - In his second go-round as a head coach, McDaniels saw his Raiders struggle and lose to the Chargers. Davante Adams provided a bright spot with 10 catches for 141 yards and a touchdown. But Las Vegas turned the ball over three times, did poorly in pass protection, and didn’t get key offensive weapons Hunter Renfrow and Josh Jacobs involved until too late. Defensively, the Raiders missed too many tackles, failed to force any turnovers and couldn’t pressure Justin Herbert in the 24-19 defeat.

Hackett’s Broncos - The lone first-year head coach to emerge from Week 1 without a victory, Nathaniel Hackett and his Broncos, who lost 17-16 to the Seahawks, had a number of moments that they would like to have back. Two fumbles just feet away from the goal line loomed large, as did Hackett’s perplexing decision to burn 26 seconds off the clock only to call for an attempt of a 64-yard game-winning field goal rather than trying to get to a more manageable distance. Russell Wilson threw for 340 yards and a touchdown in his return to Seattle, but he didn't look particularly sharp throughout the night and his comeback fell short.

