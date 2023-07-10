Best and worst case scenarios for Texas football in 2023

The energy around Austin is always high prior to the season. Every year, fans get themselves ready for what has typically been another year of disappointment from the Texas Longhorns.

However, not only are Texas fans excited about the potential that this team has in 2023, there is a growing consensus from those around the country that this is the year for the Longhorns.

National media outlets across the country having faith in Texas doesn’t mean that it’s a sure thing. Regardless, you’d have to go back decently far in order to find a time when those around the country agreed that Texas should be good.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Longhorns are viewed as the heavy favorite to win the Big 12, and are also viewed as having a chance to contend for the College Football Playoff. However, just because the Longhorns are expected to win doesn’t mean that they will.

I decided to break down the best and worst case scenarios for Texas in 2023, while also including an in-between scenario that most fans would likely still be upset with.

Best Case Scenario

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

To start the season, ESPN’s preseason top 25 indicates that Texas will be somewhere in the top-10. Since this scenario includes everything going right for them, it means that they will end their dry spell against nonconference Power Five opponents early in the season and avenge last year’s loss to Alabama. The Crimson Tide will likely be somewhere in the top-10 as well, and a win by Texas would give the program enough confidence for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Building off the momentum they’d develop in a win against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Texas would then go unscathed the rest of the regular season beating challenging opponents such as Oklahoma, Kansas State, and Texas Tech on the road. This would get them a spot in the Big 12 Championship game with a chance to make the playoff regardless of whether they win or lose thanks to a strong resume. Winning the Big 12 feels like a must this season, especially when you consider the struggles other programs will have in the Big 12. In this scenario they do just that, and also get a nod to appear in the playoff. This would require Quinn Ewers and the offense to take major strides, while the defense holds their own and maybe even is more effective at bringing the quarterback down. It would require better in-game adjustments from the coaching staff.

In-between Best and Worst

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

While this scenario isn’t as successful or traumatic as the other two, it still would cause some mixed feelings from the fan base. Let’s assume Texas continues their struggles in early season matchups against SEC programs, and they fall to Alabama. This would surely take the wind out of their playoff sails, but obviously they’d still be able to contend for the Big 12. In this scenario the Longhorns drop a couple other games throughout the season, but do enough to make the Big 12 Championship game.

Advertisement

For the sake of being right in the middle, some Texas fans would be excited by the title game appearance. However, do the feelings change if Texas loses the conference title? Does this put Sarkisian on the hot seat? This could be the occurrence of another blown lead, or maybe an injury to a key player.

Worst Case Scenario

Aaron E. Martinez/Austin American-Statesman- USA TODAY NETWORK

A scenario that no Texas fan wants to even imagine, but until this team proves that they can get out of their own way and improve upon things that have consistently plagued them, it’s a possibility. In the worst case scenario for Texas the early season loss to Alabama derails their season in the sense that they lose confidence and drop multiple games throughout the season that they shouldn’t. Say they lose to Oklahoma who would love to avenge their 49-0 loss from a year ago, slip up against Kansas State who is the second best team in the conference and then they drop back-to-back road games to end the season at Iowa State and Texas Tech.

Advertisement

Even with how bad the Big 12 is expected to be, four conference losses may be one too many to get into the Big 12 Championship. This would mean that a team led by projected first round quarterback and receivers faltered, and surely would put Sarkisian on the hot seat heading into the SEC where things will only get tougher. Needless to say, Texas needs to capitalize in 2023. If this scenario happens, Ewers likely didn’t improve, there’s a few more collapses, and the in-game adjustments continue to be an issue.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire