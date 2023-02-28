What was the best win of the season for the Raiders?

The Raiders did not accomplish their goal of making the playoffs in 2022, but their season was certainly eventful. They played in a close game nearly every week and had had several games come down to the final play.

But what game of the season was the best and the most exciting? That’s up for debate as they did have some shocking wins, including an overtime win over the Seahawks in Seattle on a walk-off touchdown by Josh Jacobs. But that wasn’t their best win of the season. Not even close.

In a recent article by Nick Shook of NFL.com, he wrote about every team’s best win and worst loss of the 2022 season. For the Raiders, their best win came in Week 15 against the Patriots as they were still fighting for playoff positioning. Here is what Shook had to say about one of the wildest games you will ever see:

“The Raiders found an incredible variety of ways to lose in 2022, but they finally caught a break in this one. After a frantic, nine-play, 81-yard scoring drive by Derek Carr erased a 24-17 deficit, this game appeared headed for overtime — when chaos ensued. New England’s Rhamondre Stevenson took a handoff up the right side of the field, gaining 23 yards before inexplicably tossing the ball back to Jakobi Meyers, almost as if he thought the Patriots were losing. Seemingly shocked by what had happened, Meyers retreated before throwing a backward pass to quarterback Mac Jones. Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones was standing in the area and caught the pass, flattening Mac Jones on his way to a 48-yard return for one of the most unbelievable walk-off touchdowns in modern NFL history.”

While this would be their best win of the season, it was also their last. The Raiders would go on to lose their final three games of the season, including two three-point losses to the Steelers and the 49ers.

It was also the last win of Derek Carr’s career before the team benched him in the final two weeks of the season. It was an impressive comeback win from a quarterback that had quite a few of them during his time with the Raiders. While the 2022 season didn’t go as planned, this was one of the most fun wins in the last several years for the Silver and Black.

