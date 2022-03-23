Who is the best wide receiver in the AFC West?

The Chiefs made a massive trade on Wednesday, sending six-time Pro Bowl receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. That move is a significant one of the Chiefs as they now have to replace their No. 1 receiver.

The rest of the AFC West has to be overjoyed as he’s dominated them for the past several years. So how do the rest of the wide receivers stack up in the division now that Hill is gone?

Here are the top 10 receivers in the AFC West heading into the 2022 season:

10. Bryan Edwards, Raiders

Edwards is the No. 3 receiver in Las Vegas, but he had a really solid year in 2021 for the Raiders. He appeared in 16 games, catching 34 passes for 571 yards.

9. Mecole Hardman, Chiefs

With Tyreek Hill now out in Kansas City, it’ll be up to Mecole Hardman to replace some of his production. A 20219 second-round pick, Hardman has had modest production over the last three seasons. However, his 2021 season was the best to date as he totaled 739 yards from scrimmage on 67 touches.

8. Tim Patrick, Broncos

Patrick is one of the NFL’s most underrated receivers. He’s now posted back-to-back seasons over 700 receiving yards and has scored at least five touchdowns in each year. He’ll likely be the No. 3 for the Broncos in 2022, but he is among the best third receivers in the league.

7. JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chiefs

Smith-Schuster signed a very modest one-year deal with the Chiefs this offseason as he is expected to play in the slot. He has struggled to stay healthy over the past two seasons, but he is only 25 years old.

6. Jerry Jeudy, Broncos

Jeudy has not gotten off to a great start to his career despite being the No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. But having Russell Wilson under center should change everything for him this season.

5. Courtland Sutton, Broncos

Sutton played in all 17 games for the Broncos last season, catching 58 passes for 776 yards. But with Russell Wilson now in Denver, look for him to be the biggest beneficiary of his arrival.

4. Hunter Renfrow, Raiders

Renfrow had a Pro Bowl year for the Raiders in 2021, catching 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns. He’s among the best pure slot receivers in the NFL and nearly impossible to cover one-on-one.

3. Mike Williams, Chargers

Williams returned to the Chargers over the offseason on a new three-year deal. That is because he just had the best season of his career, totaling 1,146 yards and scoring nine touchdowns. He is the No. 2 receiver in Los Angeles, but he is their most dangerous weapon.

2. Keenan Allen, Chargers

Allen is the model for consistency as he’s caught 509 passes over the last five seasons. Despite some early-career injury concerns, he’s been incredibly durable and reliable for the Chargers. He does turn 30 in April, but his game should age well as he wins with route running and toughness.

1. Davante Adams, Radiers

Adams is not only the best receiver in the AFC West, but he’s the most complete receiver in the league. Over the last four years, he’s scored 47 touchdowns and has totaled 5,310 yards from scrimmage.

Reunited with Derek Carr, Adams should post some monster numbers again in 2022.

