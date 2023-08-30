We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The perfect white tee is hanging out at Nordstrom for $19, and I never want to wear anything else

There are a few things everyone should have in their fashion arsenal: An LBD, a good pair of heeled black booties, a leather jacket and a throw-on-and-go dress. But all of those are nothing without the classic white T-shirt.

Hunting down a classic, comfortable and affordable white tee isn't as easy as you think. But once you find that T-shirt, life seems to undergo a glow-up. At least in the fashion department.

If you, like me and everyone else in the world, are hunting for that perfect white tee, you need to get your hands on the Open Edit Boxy Crop T-Shirt from Nordstrom. Don't get turned off by the word "boxy" — it's actually super flattering.

Available in four colors — black, gray, green and white (duh) — the crop tee is a best seller at Nordstrom for good reason. You should add the white tee to your cart, but given the price, you might as well scoop them all up. Look, a good tee is a good tee!

The casual and soft crewneck tee is made of soft organic cotton and is totally machine washable. Unlike a lot of other crop tees, this one hits the perfect point on your waist. You can pair it with every high-waist style in your closet, but it also looks just as good with standard and low-rise styles.

Nordstrom shoppers have rated the tee 4.3 out of 5 stars. Read the reviews, and you'll see the word "perfect" thrown around a lot.

"This is the best crop tee I've ever purchased," wrote one shopper. "The fit is boxy but not unflattering and hits at the perfect length. The fabric weight is just right; not too thick or too thin. And it washes well, without the seams curling up. I loved it so much that I bought four of them. More colors, please!"

Hear that, @Nordstrom? More colors, please! But if you want to stick with the classic white tee look, Nordstrom has a ton of other great white tees to shop. Peep more perfect ones below:

