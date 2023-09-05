The best white noise machines, tried and tested with advice from a neuroscientist

Yogasleep, Lumi, Hatch, Momcozy and Dreamegg all made our list of the best white noise machines

There are some things in life that money can’t buy – but a good sleep isn’t necessarily one of them. When sirens, traffic and loud neighbours disrupt your bedtime peace, the best white noise machines can out the racket with a steady din all of their own. From the fuzz of a de-tuned radio to the replicated drone of an industrial fan, these little gadgets emit white noise sounds to help you drift off to dreamland.

“White noise contains all frequencies of sound at the same volume, like static,” explains Dr Lindsay Browning, a chartered psychologist and neuroscientist at Trouble Sleeping and author of Navigating Sleeplessness with a doctorate in insomnia from the University of Oxford. “It can be quite unpleasant to listen to, so there are other options including green, brown and pink noise that have quieter high frequencies.”

Noise machines vary from little portable powerhouses that throw out a handful of fan sounds to complex and expensive wired ‘companions’ that connect to your phone and train you in sleep-related habits, like meditation and mindfulness. As a result, they range greatly in price too. Some are aimed specifically at calming children, with long battery life and baby-proof clips for cots. Others are good for adults, thanks to more sophisticated designs and diverse audio options.

You can read more about the different types of white noise, along with expert advice from Dr Browning, in the FAQ section below. If you’re in a hurry, here’s a quick look at my top five:

What do white noise machines help with?

For those with snoring partners, busy houses, noisy neighbours or who are disturbed by traffic and street commotion, white noise machines can work brilliantly to help you get to sleep. However, Dr Browning says it’s important to address why you’re struggling to sleep before you commit to buying a machine. She says, “I also help people with insomnia. For someone who can’t sleep because of stress, anxiety a busy brain or an overactive mind, a white noise machine is not at the top of the list of things I’d recommend.”

How I tested the best white noise machines

Kirsty tests white noise machines from Momcozy, Hatch and Yogasleep

I was looking out for machines that are as robust in the hands of a curious toddler as they are in the backpack of a grown woman that intends on taking it to muddy music festival campsites. To rate them, I evaluated the quality and diversity of the sounds, portability, battery life and extra features such as calming light effects.

Personally, as someone with tinnitus, I was looking for something to block out the static that’s constantly buzzing in my head. I also wanted to seek out a good present to take along to my friend’s baby shower that might give her the best gift a new mother could get; a bit of comfort and the hope of night time respite. Here is what I found, starting with my favourite…

1. Momcozy Smart White Noise Machine

£39.99, Amazon

Best white noise machine overall, 10/10

We like: it looks as good in a minimalist’s bedroom as it does a nursery

We don’t like: the in-depth app feels a bit intimidating

Momcozy: controllable from an app

34 sound tracks, ten white, three fans, seven lullabies and 14 nature noises

Portable, charged by USB

Seven-colour night light that can be programmed

The Momcozy is subtle when it’s switched off and vibrant and beautiful when illuminated; it’s a joyful little thing. This soft-touch gizmo connects to your WiFi and Bluetooth so you can adjust it from your phone if you like. I did, because I want to schedule gentle wake-ups. But you’re not tied in.

Personalising your routine is straightforward. I love snuggling down to blue-hued rainfall, it takes my mind off the tinnitus ringing in my ears. There are three fan noises: floor, wall and regular. They’re not notably different from each other, but I appreciate the versatility.

You can lock the controls from your phone, in case little hands make a move to turn it from tranquil waves lapping at the beach to alarmingly loud, realistic thunderstorm. It offers ‘womb’ audio and shushing for babies, which you can control without stepping into the nursery. There are pink noise and brown noise options and a sound called ‘meditation’ that could be a Joji hit, sans vocals. Result.

Factor in a headphone function, a touch-sensitive top for tapping on and off and the fact it lasts a good couple of nights before running out of juice and you’ve got a brilliant all-rounder.

2. Lumi White Noise Machine

£27.99, Amazon

Best value white noise machine, 9/10

We like: the battery life - with up to 20 hours of charge

We don’t like: there’s no child lock, and a lot of buttons for mischievous hands to press

Lumi: a highly versatile if cheaper feeling machine

24 sound tracks, seven white noise, seven fans and 10 nature sounds

Portable, charged by USB

Seven-colour night light

This thing is like one of those cars that’s really reliable and yet isn’t particularly stylish. The chunky grey interface is chock full of buttons to give you the same kind of control as you get from an app, but it’s having to do all of the hard work because no such app exists for it. It’s a bit cluttered but when you’ve got your eyes closed, or you’re just enjoying the pretty, colourful glow, who cares? There’s even a little tactile dot on the off switch.

It’s made of slightly hollow, cheaper-feeling plastic that would make me apprehensive about letting a little one get hold of it, and there’s no child lock either so it’s more suited to a shelf. Still, it does what it promises, providing good quality white noise as well as a range of other lovely and calming sounds. I always return to the bonfire sound and it remembers my preference.

3. Hatch Restore 2

£181.31, Amazon

Best white noise machine for sleeping, 9/10

We like: the holistic focus on sleep and wellbeing

We don’t like: that a lot of the content is hidden behind a paywall when it’s already so expensive

Hatch: so much more than a white noise machine

24 sounds including white, pink and brown noise, night rain, dryer, road trip and 432Hz ambience

Corded, requires a US to UK adapter

An entire colour wheel from which you can choose your favourite hue

To call the Hatch Restore 2 a white noise machine would be like calling a Bugatti Veyron a little run-around. While other machines that I tried offer help at nap or bedtime, the Hatch is a “companion” that has so many moving parts and considerations that it’s like having a little sleep therapist on your bedside table.

The downside? Much of it is behind a £43-a-year paywall. The app often prompts you to sign up, showing you what you could be doing – meditating, listening to a sleep story or ‘dreamscapes’ (field recordings from around the world). I suppose that if you want to be in ‘Icelandic waterfalls’ or on the California coast, £43 is cheaper than a flight.

That said, the free stuff is really great. I love how this biscuity-toned fabric minimalist clock transforms as I spin my finger around a colour-wheel on the app, the sunrise alarm clocks that coax me into the waking day and even the fun little animations that spring up where the time is. It’s touch sensitive, the app is kind and encouraging and it looks and feels sophisticated and expensive. And that’s just as well, because it is.

4. Lumi White Noise Machine - Portable

£24.99, Amazon

Best portable white noise machine, 9/10

We like: it’s robust enough to withstand some serious travelling

We don’t like: the weight of it (that’s the price you pay for robustness)

Lumi: perfect for clipping on a backpack

26 sound tracks, seven white noise, seven fans, nine natural sounds and three lullabies

Portable, charged by USB

Seven-colour night light

This is exactly what I wanted from Lumi’s smaller, slightly cheaper brother. I feel happy just having this machine by my bed, lit up in whatever colour matches my mood. It feels like a perfect option for kids too, thanks to the added child lock. It’s sturdy, the buttons illuminate and, while there are loads of them, they’re in keeping with the overall design.

The childproof clip meant I could attach it to my backpack to take it with me on the go, it clips on to the back seat of my car if I’ve got little friends strapped in back there and the breadth of sound options is really impressive. Charming little lullabies, my now favourite crackling fire (the loop, unnoticeable!) and the rumble of a chugging train send me off to nod, the timer set to knock it off in 30, 60 or 90 minutes. I haven’t heard it go off yet.

5. Dreamegg D11 Sound Machine for Baby

£39.99, Amazon

Best white noise machine for babies, 8/10

We like: the lovely mum noises, including ‘fetal’ womb sounds and shushing

We don’t like: the fabric (a portable baby gizmo should ideally be wipe clean)

Dreamegg: comes with childlock

11 sounds including white noise, vacuum, crowd, cricket, a music box and the ocean

Portable, charged by USB

Adjustable brightness on the warm night light

It’s not the cheapest gadget, but with a ten hour battery life on a full charge, a child lock, a design that looks like it belongs on In The Night Garden and lovely lullabies to match, the Dreamegg is a really nice piece of kit. At first fiddle, I considered marking it down for lack of colourful lights. But for a soft, simple glow by which to share a night feed, you don’t need the full disco effect.

It’s slow to skip through the sounds but it has memory so, once you find your sweet spot, you don’t need to mess around. It comes in a muted grey or orange but the former (shown above) is more reminiscent of In The Night Garden’s Makka Pakka, so I like that best for babies.

6. Lectro Fan EVO

£79.95, Amazon

Best white noise machine for adults, 7/10

We like: the sheer volume it throws out

We don’t like: it’s corded, limiting where it can go

'Lectro Fan EVO: a powerful, futuristic looking machine

22 sounds including 10 different types of fan, including industrial and box fan, as well as calm ocean and surf

Corded, can connect via wall outlet or USB port

No light

If Darth Vader was to choose a white noise machine, this chunky black unit would be it. This hefty machine wouldn’t look out of place next to a teenager’s gaming rig or riding on the back of one of the house baddies on Robot Wars. It throws out incredible volume through a high fidelity speaker, which feels unnecessarily powerful for my room but would be brilliant in an office full of busy brains that would rather hear a calm ocean than the honking and sirens of the street.

I popped my headphones into the standard 3.5mm connector to work. By night, it disappeared into the darkness as there are no lights on it at all. I’m not sure I’ll ever be able to differentiate between 10 types of fan, but I appreciate the choice.

7. Yogasleep Baby Hushh

£45.99, Amazon

Best budget white noise machine, 7/10

We like: the volume - this thing gets really loud

We don’t like: the little LED masquerading as a nightlight

Yogasleep: a simple option without bells and whistles

Three sounds, bright white, deep white and gentle surf (airplane, fan and waves)

Portable, charged by USB

Amber LED ‘night light’

I thought perhaps I was doing something wrong when I switched on the “night light” on the Hushh. It’s not really fit for purpose and, hearing only three sounds after the bells and whistles of so many of the other machines I reviewed, I was a bit disappointed.

That said, I had to pare back my expectations and remember what this is; a white noise machine that doesn’t pretend to be all-singing, all-dancing. I respect its simplicity, after taking it on the go with me. It’s lightweight and looks grown-up, hanging from my bag it looks just like a portable speaker and not like a sleep aid. It’s small and light for packing away, really blasts out the sound for noisy journeys and busy cities. I just wish it lasted more than six hours on a single charge.

8. Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation)

£54.99, Amazon

Best white noise AI, 7/10

We like: the choice of white noises to choose from

We don’t like: the default white noise is terrible

Amazon Echo Dot best white noise machine 2023

More than 20 sounds, including thunderstorm sounds, ocean sounds, wind chimes, brown noise and jungle night

Corded

Ring glow offers a dim night light

One of the Alexa’s hidden talents is its ability to play ten hours of undisturbed white noise in one go without you having to sign up to anything. You can ask it to set a timer to turn off too. In the skill store, you’ll find a raft of other options from Sleep Sounds, including forest birds, wind chimes, city rain and underwater sounds.

Giving this a try made me realise something else about Alexa that I didn’t know. When you whisper to it in the night, it’ll reply in a whisper. It also gives you a brief night light on request.

You can use any of Amazon’s Echo and Alexa devices, but 2022’s version of the Echo Dot is my favourite, especially in this calming Deep Sea Blue. It has the clearest audio of any and I love that you can create routines. I set the white noise to turn on with my nighttime routine.

The best white noise apps

To listen to on your phone, no machine required

1. Spotify

Free with ads or £10.99 a month, Spotify

Best white noise app

We like: the timer function

We don’t like: it works best through earphones, which can detract from sleeping comfortably

Spotify best white noise machines

Spotify offers countless playlists and hours-long tracks of white noise, green, pink and brown as well as loads of lullabies, variants of train, fire crackles and more. It also has an option to time out after a set time and I like that I can play it through my smart speaker downstairs. My phone has pretty decent speakers but this is more one for those who sleep in earphones. Just consider, if you do that, volume and hygiene.

Trial for free at Spotify's website

2. Calm

£39.99 annually, Calm

Best white noise app with stories

We like: the choice of readers

We don’t like: it’s expensive for someone just wanting white noise

Calm best white noise machines

I used the Calm app for a year after enjoying a free trial and I really enjoyed it, particularly for its sleep stories. I found that once I found my favourite readers, however, I couldn’t put up with anyone else. I sought out Alan Sklar nightly for his calming tones that now I’m sure fall somewhere on the ‘brown noise’ level. That said, it’s more for meditation and calming (hence the name) than simply pumping out white noise so you might find, if you just want a digital fan, that much of it is surplus to requirements.

Trial for free at Calm's website

3. Headspace

£49.99 annually, Headspace

Best white noise app for choice

We like: the range of red, orange, blue, white and brown noise

We don’t like: the descriptions aren’t very helpful.

Headspace best white noise machine

There are nine colours of noise available on Headspace and I’m still not sure which of them is best for me. My tired brain can’t fathom the maundering explanations, with red described as being ‘rich, like a good meal’ and blue being ‘refreshing, like a glass of sparkling water’.

I found orange noise, a Headspace original, to be the least abrasive of them but still prefer a forest soundscape. My favourite function here is the Nighttime SOS, where a peaceful little cloud illustration comes to the rescue after a nightmare. Andy’s voice doesn’t soothe me, so I switched teachers to get back on track after bad dreams.

Trial for free with Headspace's app

White noise machines FAQ

Are fans good for white noise?

“If you’ve got a smart speaker or a smart phone, a radio or a fan, you don’t necessarily need to buy a new white noise machine,” says Dr Browning, a psychologist and neuroscientist. “I’m a huge fan of free, but a fan won’t turn off itself during the night like a white noise machine can.” Fans may emit the sound that helps lull you into slumber, but they use more energy to operate. In the winter, you may want the sound without the air circulation. You also can’t adapt the volume of a fan to fit the environment you’re sleeping in.

What is pink noise?

Pink noise is white noise with the higher frequency sounds turned down. It’s thought to be less harsh, more natural: similar to steady rain or wind rustling through trees. Sounds that otherwise keep you awake, like neighbours talking, car doors slamming or partners snoring, may sound softer and less disturbing through pink noise.

What is brown noise?

“Brown noise contains all the frequencies of sound, but with the very low frequencies at greater volume” Dr Browning says. “It’s like the roaring inside an aircraft. This makes it more pleasant to hear.” Some studies have shown brown noise to be good for tinnitus sufferers.

What is green noise?

“Green noise includes nature sounds like crickets chirping or rainfall,” says Dr Browning. “It tends to be the most pleasant to listen to. All these ‘colour’ noises mask outside sounds to some extent, but white noise is best at it.”

Can white noise block out loud neighbours?

“If you’re struggling to sleep because of external noise, sirens, neighbours or dogs barking for example, white noise machines can be really helpful to mask those sounds so they’re not so disruptive,” explains Dr Browning. “They won’t stop you from falling asleep or wake you up in the night.”

If you live with a partner whose snoring impacts your sleep, then a white noise machine might help in making that less disruptive. It’s also worth considering for babies sleeping next to parents or siblings that have later bedtimes.

Who might benefit from using white noise machines?

“Noise machines are brilliant for people with tinnitus. Often it’s green noise that’s helpful, nature sounds, as it drowns out those higher frequencies,” says Dr Browning. “If you’re in a hospital with beeping machinery and nurses and things going on, white noise machines are fantastic.

“If you’re going through the menopause, your sleep is likely to be a bit disrupted and you may be more susceptible to waking up to sounds as your tolerance for it may change. A white noise machine might be helpful to mask snoring partners.” They may benefit shift workers and those who want daytime naps too.

Are there any downsides to using a white noise machine?

“White noise machines do have downsides,” says Dr Browning. “They drown out external sounds you do need to hear, for example if you have children who call out in the night, alarms and danger signs. We tend to sleep better when it’s dark and quiet so if your sleep is fine, there’s no real advantage to putting a white noise on to make it better.”

Are white noise machines good for babies?

Dr Browning says, “As a general rule, babies in the womb hear a lot of sounds. The whooshing of their mother’s blood, heart and digestive system create a really noisy environment. When a newborn baby arrives, a white noise machine can help them feel like they’re back in the womb.

“However, there are disadvantages. When babies are in their cot, sleeping or napping, they can hear what’s going on in the world, including picking up language skills from hearing people talking.” It can also be tricky to get babies to adapt to non-perfect sleep environments once they’re used to one.

What can you try if white noise machines don’t work for you?

“Try the normal good sleep hygiene things like avoiding screens, caffeine and having wind-down time,” says Dr Browning. “If you’re still struggling, try cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia (CBTI). That’s the gold standard for sleeping problems so you should speak to your doctor about it as a non-pharmaceutical option. It helps you to relearn how to sleep properly. There is access through an app or talking therapies or you can contact a private therapist. It’s scientifically proven, across the globe, to help sleeping issues.”