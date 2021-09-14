Best in the West: AFC and NFC West refuse to lose in Week 1 originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Week 1 of the 2021 NFL Season featured a glimpse of the NFL's Wild Wild West. The AFC and NFC West that is.

The eight teams both divisions each won their season-opening games, culminating with the Las Vegas Raiders' thrilling 33-27 victory over the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football.

The Kansas City Chiefs also won a thriller on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Cleveland Browns thanks to Patrick Mahomes' 337-yard, three-touchdown performance.

The Los Angeles Chargers came back to beat the Washington Football Team as budding star Justin Herbert also threw for 337 yards and added one touchdown in the fourth quarter to win the game.

And the Denver Broncos handily took care of the New York Giants behind Teddy Bridgewater's two touchdown passes.

On the NFC side, the Seattle Seahawks won their season opener over the Indianapolis Colts. Russell Wilson threw for 254 yards and four touchdowns at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The San Francisco 49ers outlasted the Detroit Lions with both Jimmy Garoppolo (314 yards, 1 TD) and Deebo Samuel (9 rec, 189 rec yards, 1 TD) posting impressive stat lines.

Kyler Murray showed out in his season debut with the Arizona Cardinals, throwing for 289 yards and four touchdowns and adding one touchdown on the ground.

Finally, the Los Angeles Rams capped off Sunday's action, blowing out the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. New Rams QB Matthew Stafford threw for 321 yards and three touchdowns, completing 76.9 percent of his passes.

The AFC and NFC West have often been called two of the most competitive divisions in the NFL and excitement could be ratcheted up as the season continues. If Week 1 is any indicator, fans could be in for a treat any time these eight teams step on the football field.