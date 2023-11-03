The 54 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $10
This weekend, there are so many other tech sales happening at our favorite retailers. Right now, stores like Walmart, Amazon and Target have the best tech deals covering all of the major categories shoppers are searching for.
With everything from Apple devices and space heaters to best-selling headphones, laptops and surge protectors, this weekend is the best time to shop for quality tech.
To make your shopping experience easier, we've broken down the 54 best tech deals we could find into five categories:
Home Tech Deals
Space Heater Deals
Surge Protector Deals
Headphone Deals
Computer, Tablet and Camera Deals
Proving how worthwhile these sales are, prices start as low as $10! If you're looking for a customer and editor-recommended multi-outlet surge protector with USB charging ports, this one from Huntkey is on sale for just $20, plus an extra 20% off. Also, now is the best time to snag huge deals on air purifiers. This best-selling H13 True HEPA air purifier is $35 off on Amazon when you apply the coupon.
Now is also the best time to snag Apple products for less. The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) are on sale right now on Amazon for $150. If you're looking for the most affordable laptop deal, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 Laptop is on sale for just $200!
Also, with fall weather officially here, now is the best time to snag an affordable space heater while it's on sale. We've rounded up a few of our favorite picks from Dreo, Lasko, Pelonis, GoveeLife and more. In fact, the cheapest of the bunch is the Aikoper Portable Ceramic Space Heater that's on sale for just $30.
If you're looking for Dyson deals, the brand has some massive deals with up to $150 off some of its best-selling products. And if you want an affordable premium stick vacuum cleaner, this BISSELL CleanView Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for $90.
Check out all of the best tech deals this weekend below. Keep in mind that these deals are available only for a limited time, so shop now before the prices revert.
Best Home Tech Deals
Afloia H13 True HEPA Air Purifier For Large Rooms, $64.99 with ticked coupon (Orig. $99.99)
AuKing Home Theater Video Projector, $57.99 (Orig. $99.99)
Majority Bowfell Small Sound Bar, $33.95 with ticked coupon (Orig. $44.95)
Nixplay 10.1-Inch Smart Digital Photo Frame, $169.99 (Orig. $167.76)
VIZIO D-Series 40-Inch Class 1080p Full-Array LED HD Smart TV, $169.99 (Orig. $269.99)
onn. 55-Inch Class 4k UHD LED Roku Smart TV HDR, $248 (Orig. $379)
BLAVOR Solar Power Bank And Portable Charger, $28.99 (Orig. $49.99)
Meta Portal Smart Video Calling for Home with 10-Inch Touch Screen Display, $138.99 (Orig. $179)
Meta Portal Plus Smart Video Calling 14-Inch Touch Screen with Stereo Speakers, $237.40 (Orig. $349)
VACOOR Portable Charger and Power Bank for Apple Watch, $15.85 (Orig. $19.99)
BISSELL CleanView Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 (Orig. $99.99)
INSE 6-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.97 (Orig. $119.99)
Best Space Heater Deals
Aikoper Portable Ceramic Space Heater, $29.99 (Orig. $39.99)
GoveeLife Smart Space Heater Pro, $99.99 with ticked coupon (Orig. $139.99)
Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater, $46.99 (Orig. $49.99)
Dreo Atom 316 Space Heater, $39.99 (Orig. $39.99)
Pelonis Fast-Heating Space Heater, $51.92 with ticked coupon (Orig. $64.99)
Dreo Atom One Space Heater, $42.50 (Orig. $49.99)
GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater, $30.99 (Orig. $59.99)
Dreo Solaris Slim H3 Space Heater, $63.75 (Orig. $74.99)
Best Surge Protector Deals
Huntkey Multi-Plug Surge Protector Outlet (With 3 USB Ports and 6 AC Outlets), $19.99 (Orig. $39.99)
Addtam 5-Outlet USB Wall Charger Surge Protector, $11.89 (Orig. $21.99)
Tcstei Power Strip Surge Protector With 12 Outlets and 4 USB Ports (in black), $21.95 (Orig. $24.95)
USB Wall Charger and Surge Protector with 5 Outlet Extenders and 4 USB Ports, $11.98 (Orig. $19.98)
Mifaso Power Strip With 3 Outlets And 3 USB Ports, $9.59 (Orig. $15.99)
HANYCONY Surge Protector Power Strip With 8 Wide Outlets And 4 USB Charging Ports, $16.99 (Orig. $26.99)
Anker Power Strip Surge Protector With 12 Outlets And 2 USB A Ports and 1 USB C Port, $21.99 (Orig. $35.99)
Nuetsa Surge Protector Power Strip Flat Plug Extension Cord With 8 Outlets and 4 USB Ports, $15.99 (Orig. $19.99)
JACKYLED Power Strip Tower Surge Protector With 12 Outlets And 6 USB Ports, $25.88 (Orig. $40.99)
GE Pro 3-Outlet 15-Foot Power Strip with Surge Protection, $15.82 (Orig. $22.99)
Best Headphone Deals
TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds With Wireless Charging Case, $19.99 with ticked coupon (Orig. $39.99)
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones, $129.97 (Orig. $169.99)
Samsung Galaxy Buds, $69.99 (Orig. $169.99)
Marshall Major IV On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, $112 (Orig. $149.99)
Sennheiser HD 599 Open Back Headphones, $195.78 (Orig. $249.95)
Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $149.99 (Orig. $169)
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $99.95 (Orig. $199.95)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones (Red), $247.49 (Orig. $349.95)
JLab Neon Folding On-Ear Wired Headphones, $14.99 (Orig. $19.99)
Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones With Quick Charge Battery Bank, $249.99 (Orig. $489.99)
Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $149.95 (Orig. $249.95)
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $49.88 (Orig. $59.99)
Philips H9505 Hybrid Active Noise Canceling Over Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, $117.31 (Orig. $249.99)
Best Computer and Tablet Deals
Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 Laptop, $199.95 (Orig. $299.99)
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 Laptop (2022), $689.99 (Orig. $899.99)
Samsung 24-Inch Curved LED FHD Monitor, $112.99 (Orig. $189.99)
ASUS Vivobook Go 15 L510 Thin Laptop, $220 (Orig. $249.99)
HP 14 Laptop With Windows 11 Home, $189.99 (Orig. $209.99)
Acer Aspire 5 A5 Slim Laptop, $309.90 (Orig. $379.99)
2022 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch), $649.99 with ticked coupon (Orig. $749)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE, $399.99 (Orig. $529.99)
Lenovo Tab P11 Plus Tablet, $235 (Orig. $249.99)
ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 2-In-1 Laptop, $383 (Orig. $519.99)
Acer 315 15.6-Inch Celeron Chromebook with Protective Sleeve, $177 (Orig. $249)
If you enjoyed this story, check out this $10 shampoo that's the industry's best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness.
More from In The Know:
Coach Outlet just added new bags to its clearance section — the 20 best are all up to 70% off
6 tech gifts under $100 that anyone will actually love using all year round
Shop the top 8 trending deals right now at Nordstrom Rack — up to 66% off UGGs, designer bags and more
Yes, cashmere sweaters are up to 71% off right now at Nordstrom Rack — as low as $55
The post The 54 best tech deals you need to snag this weekend — as low as $10 appeared first on In The Know.