We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The 54 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $10

This weekend, there are so many other tech sales happening at our favorite retailers. Right now, stores like Walmart, Amazon and Target have the best tech deals covering all of the major categories shoppers are searching for.

With everything from Apple devices and space heaters to best-selling headphones, laptops and surge protectors, this weekend is the best time to shop for quality tech.

To make your shopping experience easier, we've broken down the 54 best tech deals we could find into five categories:

Home Tech Deals

Space Heater Deals

Surge Protector Deals

Headphone Deals

Computer, Tablet and Camera Deals

Proving how worthwhile these sales are, prices start as low as $10! If you're looking for a customer and editor-recommended multi-outlet surge protector with USB charging ports, this one from Huntkey is on sale for just $20, plus an extra 20% off. Also, now is the best time to snag huge deals on air purifiers. This best-selling H13 True HEPA air purifier is $35 off on Amazon when you apply the coupon.

Now is also the best time to snag Apple products for less. The Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) are on sale right now on Amazon for $150. If you're looking for the most affordable laptop deal, the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14 Laptop is on sale for just $200!

Also, with fall weather officially here, now is the best time to snag an affordable space heater while it's on sale. We've rounded up a few of our favorite picks from Dreo, Lasko, Pelonis, GoveeLife and more. In fact, the cheapest of the bunch is the Aikoper Portable Ceramic Space Heater that's on sale for just $30.

If you're looking for Dyson deals, the brand has some massive deals with up to $150 off some of its best-selling products. And if you want an affordable premium stick vacuum cleaner, this BISSELL CleanView Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for $90.

Check out all of the best tech deals this weekend below. Keep in mind that these deals are available only for a limited time, so shop now before the prices revert.

Best Home Tech Deals

Credit: Target, Amazon

Best Space Heater Deals

Credit: Amazon, Dreo

Best Surge Protector Deals

Credit: Amazon

Best Headphone Deals

Best Computer and Tablet Deals

Credit: Amazon, Walmart

If you enjoyed this story, check out this $10 shampoo that's the industry's best-kept secret for curing bald spots and dryness.

More from In The Know:

Coach Outlet just added new bags to its clearance section — the 20 best are all up to 70% off

6 tech gifts under $100 that anyone will actually love using all year round

Shop the top 8 trending deals right now at Nordstrom Rack — up to 66% off UGGs, designer bags and more

Yes, cashmere sweaters are up to 71% off right now at Nordstrom Rack — as low as $55

The post The 54 best tech deals you need to snag this weekend — as low as $10 appeared first on In The Know.