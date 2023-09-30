Best Week 5 games in every time slot including Texas and Kansas

Conference play is fully underway heading into Week 5. The Texas Longhorns have one of the biggest conference matchups of the week.

No. 3 Texas and No. 24 Kansas clash in a monumental game that could decide each team’s postseason fate among college football’s best. For Kansas, it’s a chance to assert itself as the top dog in the Big 12 conference. And as silly as that may sound, it’s a well-coached, technically sound team that maximizes opportunities.

Kansas gets both Oklahoma and Kansas State at home later in the season. A win over Texas could set the Jayhawks up for a memorable season. The Longhorns have other plans.

Texas enters the game ranked in the Top 4 of the AP Poll for the third straight week. The Longhorns are competing to be in the Top 4 of the initial College Football Playoff poll when it is first released.

Here’s a look at games in each time slot you might want to keep an eye on with Big 12 and national ramifications.

Morning

No. 22 Florida at Kentucky

No. 8 USC at Colorado

Texas A&M at Arkansas (Arlington)

Afternoon

No. 1 Georgia at Auburn

No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas

No. 2 Michigan at Nebraska

No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt

Baylor at UCF

Evening

No. 13 LSU at No. 20 Ole Miss

No. 9 Oregon at Stanford

Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma

Night

No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke

South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee

West Virginia at TCU

Late night

No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State

No. 7 Washington at Arizona

