Best Week 5 games in every time slot including Texas and Kansas
Conference play is fully underway heading into Week 5. The Texas Longhorns have one of the biggest conference matchups of the week.
No. 3 Texas and No. 24 Kansas clash in a monumental game that could decide each team’s postseason fate among college football’s best. For Kansas, it’s a chance to assert itself as the top dog in the Big 12 conference. And as silly as that may sound, it’s a well-coached, technically sound team that maximizes opportunities.
Kansas gets both Oklahoma and Kansas State at home later in the season. A win over Texas could set the Jayhawks up for a memorable season. The Longhorns have other plans.
Texas enters the game ranked in the Top 4 of the AP Poll for the third straight week. The Longhorns are competing to be in the Top 4 of the initial College Football Playoff poll when it is first released.
Here’s a look at games in each time slot you might want to keep an eye on with Big 12 and national ramifications.
Morning
No. 8 USC at Colorado
Texas A&M at Arkansas (Arlington)
Afternoon
No. 1 Georgia at Auburn
No. 24 Kansas at No. 3 Texas
No. 23 Missouri at Vanderbilt
Baylor at UCF
Evening
No. 9 Oregon at Stanford
Iowa State at No. 14 Oklahoma
Night
No. 11 Notre Dame at No. 17 Duke
South Carolina at No. 21 Tennessee
West Virginia at TCU
Late night
No. 12 Alabama at Mississippi State
No. 7 Washington at Arizona