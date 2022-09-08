What are the best Week 1 performances in Eagles history? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia



The expectations for the 2022 Eagles are as high as they have been in recent memory. They are fairly stacked on both sides of the ball, and could make some serious noise this season. Could we see some record-breaking performances this fall? Let’s take a look through the annals of Eagles history to examine the best season-opening performances in franchise history.

Passing Yards: 371

Ron Jaworski vs Redskins, 1982 (37-34 OT loss) – Jaws completed 27-of-38 passes, including a 4-yard touchdown to Harold Carmichael with 1:10 left to give the Birds a 34-31 lead. However, field goals by Mark Moseley at the end of regulation, and the first possession of overtime, gave Washington the win. Moseley went on to win NFL MVP award.

Passing TD: 4

Donovan McNabb, 2004 vs NYG (31-17 W) – McNabb set the tone for the best season of his career by throwing four TD passes: three to Terrell Owens, the other to tight end L.J. Smith.

Pass Attempts: 56

Michael Vick, 2012 at Browns (17-16 W) – Vick threw the ball all over the yard in Cleveland in this one. Problem is, he connected four times with Browns defenders, as the team eked out a one-point win to open Andy Reid’s final season in Philadlephia.

Pass Completions: 36

Sam Bradford, 2015 at Falcons (26-24 L) – This game had Chip Kelly written all over it. 52 passes, 16 running plays, and a loss.

Completion Percentage (min. 20 attempts): 77.1

Hurts, 2021 at Falcons (32-6 W) – A dynamite start to the season for Hurts, making just his fifth career NFL start.

Rushing yards: 201

Duce Staley, 2000 at Cowboys (41-14 W) – The famed “Pickle Juice” game at Texas Stadium was a romp, from start to finish. The Eagles jumped out to a 24-0 lead and cruised on the back on Staley’s career-high output.

Rushing TD: 2

Wilbert Montgomery, 1982 vs Redskins; Jay Ajayi, 2018 vs Falcons (18-12 W); Tom Woodeshick, 1967 vs Redskins (35-24 W)

Receptions: 11

Staley, 2001 vs Rams (20-17 OT L) – Perhaps crazier than a running back owning the record for most catches in a season opener: Fullback Cecil Martin caught two fourth-quarter TD passes, the only two receiving touchdowns of his five-year career.

Receiving yds: 179

Tommy McDonald, 1963 vs Steelers (21-21 T) – The Eagles Hall of Famer had a great start to the season, but couldn’t really build on it; the team finished 2-10-2.

Receiving TD: 3

Terrell Owens, 2004 vs Giants (31-17 W) – As mentioned earlier, the start of one of the best offensive seasons in team history, thanks in large part to Owens, who caught 14 TD passes in 14 games.

Points: 41

1988 at Bucs (41-14 W); 2000 at Cowboys (41-14 W)

Least points allowed: 0

1949 at NY Bulldogs (7-0 W)

Margin of victory: 35

2008 vs Rams (38-3 W)

