Best Week 1 flex plays 'NFL Fantasy Live'
The 'NFL Fantasy Live' crew reveals their best Week 1 flex plays.
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
Tom Brady discussed balancing family and football as well as why he decided to return for a 23rd NFL season on the "Let's Go!" podcast with Jim Gray.
The results from the first full weekend of college football have altered the NCAA Re--Rank 1-131 as Georgia and Florida make significant moves.
Albert Breer made headlines over the weekend when he wrote that quarterback Trey Lance was initially "annoyed" with the 49ers' decision to bring back Jimmy Garoppolo.
Here's how you can watch the Bills play against the Rams on Thursday night.
Five things to know about Soldier Field and why the Bears want to move out to Arlington Heights.
A team-by-team look at how the division races in the NFC could play out during the 2022 NFL season.
Will Derrick Henry bounce back from injury to continue his run as a fantasy football stud? Check out our RB rankings for Week 1.
A team-by-team look at how the division races in the AFC could play out during the 2022 NFL season.
10 observations of Raiders first depth chart of 2022
49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa sounded off to Albert Breer of the MMQB on how the NFL needs to move away from artificial turf.
Lions RB D'Andre Swift has a plus matchup at home against a shaky Eagles defense, while expectations are far too high for Texans rookie Dameon Pierce.
The New York Giants have released their unofficial regular season depth chart and here are 9 key takeaways.
Here is a look at the Los Angeles Chargers' current unofficial depth chart.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
The Falcons have released their depth chart for Sunday's game against the Saints.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Detroit Lions play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory?
On Sunday night, the Buccaneers visit the Cowboys. The matchup will be historical, in one specific way. According to the NFL, it’s the first time in league history that the top two scoring offenses from the prior season will meet in Week One. Last year, the Cowboys averaged 31.2 points per game; Tampa Bay scored [more]
Jon Rahm is bugged that some LIV players are playing the BMW PGA this week while his friend, who is fighting to keep his card, is not.
Week 2 college football expert picks and predictions including Alabama at Texas, Iowa State at Iowa, and Kentucky at Florida