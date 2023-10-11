Best Vitamix blender deals for Prime Big Deal Days 2023

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission.

People are using Amazon’s big two-day sale to buy all sorts of kitchen appliances. There are so many spectacular deals, but Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days discounts on Vitamix blenders are particularly impressive in 2023.

Incredibly, prices start at just $189.95 for the super-popular Vitamix Explorian blender in Renewed Premium condition. Or, if you want a brand new Vitamix, deals start at $299.95 for the Vitamix 5200 blender, which normally costs $550.

Vitamix makes the best professional-grade blenders

Image source: Vitamix

Everyone knows the Vitamix brand these days. The company makes the best professional-grade blenders on the market. Restaurants use them, smoothie shops use them, and professional chefs use them at home.

Now you’re going to start using one at home, too. Thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale deals on Vitamix blenders, there are more than a half-dozen models on sale at the best prices of 2022!

Vitamix blender deals you need to see

Image source: Vitamix

The hottest deal of 2023 is going to be the Renewed Premium Vitamix Explorian blender. This is already one of the most affordable Vitamix blenders. It’s still pricey at $370, but it’s not as expensive as Vitamix’s more well-known models.

$370 is a fair price, but right now you can get one for just $189.95. That’s the cheapest Prime Big Deal Days deal you’ll find on a Vitamix blender in 2023.







Anyone looking for a big upgrade should also check out the Vitamix 5200 Blender. It’s by far the most popular mid-range Vitamix blender, and it’s on sale at a great price.

This popular model retails for $550. It’s definitely a professional-grade blender and it’s worth every penny at that price. But during the Prime Big Deal Days event in 2023, you can get yours for $299.95 thanks to Amazon’s Vitamix Blender deals.

That’s the lowest price of the year so far by a wide margin. Also of note, it’s $50 less than this model cost during the same sale last year.







Next up, there are two phenomenal deals for anyone who wants the best of the best.

The Vitamix Vitamix A3300 Ascent Series blender is a $550 beast that does it all. It’s truly the creme de la creme, offering power and performance that’s unmatched. For the Prime Big Deal Days event in 2023, you can save a whopping $200 and pick up this pro-grade blender for just $349.95.







Or, for $499.95, you can get the A3300 smart blender bundled with several great add-ons. Vitamix calls this bundle the SmartPrep kitchen system, and it normally sells for $730.







