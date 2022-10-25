Best of Vince Vaughn on 'MNF' with Peyton Eli Week 7
Actor and Chicago Bears fan Vince Vaughn joins Peyton and Eli Manning during "Monday Night Football."
Here's a look at every Monday Night Football matchup in 2022 and how fans can watch each game.
The Baltimore Ravens have cut defensive back Daryl Worley.
Twitter was buzzing about the Patriots' ugly performance against the Bears on Monday night.
It was a strange night for the Patriots, in more ways than one. And they’ll now be picking up the pieces on a short week before the first of two 2022 meetings with the resurgent Jets. Quarterback Mac Jones started. After an interception, he was benched for Bailey Zappe. The rookie gave the team a [more]
The Bears delivered their best performance of the season in a 33-14 rout of the Patriots on Monday night. Impressive, most impressive.
Parity continues to reign in the NFL. Josh Schrock delivers his latest power rankings after a Sunday that saw Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Justin Herbert all be outplayed by inferior quarterbacks.
After a record-setting 111-win season, the Dodgers' World Series aspirations imploded in spectacular fashion. Why did the Dodgers fail in 2022?
The Lakers could do Westbrook a favor and trade him, rather than continue this uncomfortable relationship that seems to benefit no one while pushing a proud and historic player further into the abyss.
John Daly and his son John Daly II will try and defend their title at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando on Dec. 15-18.
Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz rallied to beat Jack Draper in the first round of the Swiss Indoors.
Rory McIlroy crossed the $68 million mark in official career PGA Tour earnings, getting him closer to No. 2 on the all-time list.
Darren Cahill, a renowned coach who helped Simona Halep to Grand Slam glory, said Monday there was "no chance, none, zero," that the former world number one purposely took drugs.
The Rams have been overwhelmed with injuries this season, especially along the offensive line, but they get some pieces back for game against 49ers.
There's one change at the top of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll as Tennessee passes Michigan for the No. 3 spot behind Georgia and Ohio State.
On the court, LeBron James is a 4× NBA champion and undeniably one of the best at the game of basketball.
Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday at CJ Cup with an explosive burst of three birdies.