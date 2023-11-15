Advertisement

Best view in Cincinnati sports: American flag, Roebling Bridge, packed Paycor Stadium

Jason Williams, Cincinnati Enquirer
·2 min read
The view of the Roebling Suspension Bridge from the west side press box at Paycor Stadium.
Old Glory blowing in the breeze high atop the Paycor Stadium video board. Jam-packed stands. The northern pier of the iconic Roebling Suspension Bridge looming in the background. The venerable bridge seemingly connecting right into the east side of the stadium.

Bonus: Clear, blue sky.

This is the view from the west side of Paycor Stadium.

Is it the best view in Cincinnati sports (other than a win)?

I think so. Every time I cover a Bengals game at Paycor, I find myself in a moment right before kickoff or early in the game staring at this sight. It’s especially awesome on a sunny day when there's a flyover before the game.

Perhaps it captures some of the things I love most: America, Cincinnati, football.

It's not a perfect view. It's tainted a bit by the gambling company signage on the video board and the sterile, silver escalator running from the east-side upper deck, a moving staircase a local sportswriter once dubbed the "L-scalator." In the early years of the stadium, some dark days for the Bengals franchise, sportswriters used to chuckle at the early mass exodus of fans going down the "L-scalator."

Maybe architects can find a way to get rid of the "L-scalator" in projected upcoming stadium renovations. I just hope the upgrades don't destroy the overall view.

What views and sights from Greater Cincinnati sports venues catch you in a moment and give you goosebumps?

Fireworks rising above the Ohio River after a Reds win? Walking up to the statues of all the Reds greats on the GABP plaza? The UC marching band sprinting down the south end-zone steps at Nippert Stadium before a game? Something you see at a high school football stadium or youth baseball field?

Email me at jwilliams@enquirer.com and I'll share some of your responses in my inbox column on Cincinnati.com.

