Best undrafted free agents in 2023 NFL draft: Ivan Pace Jr., Andre Carter II offer value

The 2023 NFL draft is complete, but the 32 teams' work is far from over.

Even after the completion of seven rounds, franchises must rush to compile their class of undrafted free agents to round out their group of incoming rookies. This overlooked part of roster construction can be a vital part of the offseason, as teams vie for key contributors. And after this year's draft, there are several notable players who offer value in both the short and long term.

Here are our top-ranked undrafted players for the 2023 NFL draft:

1. Ivan Pace Jr., LB, Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. (0) celebrates after a sack against Navy Midshipmen quarterback Xavier Arline (not pictured) in the fourth quarter at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

It might be tough for some defenses to find a role for a 5-foot-10, 231-pound linebacker who could be a coverage liability, but there has to be a place somewhere for the unanimous All-American. Pace's playmaking credentials are undeniable, and he should at least find a role on special teams. (Signed with Minnesota Vikings)

2. Rejzohn Wright, CB, Oregon State

His former Oregon State teammate, cornerback Alex Austin, snuck into the seventh round, but Wright ends up an undrafted free agent. At 6-2 and 193 pounds, he has the traits of a pesky playmaker. (Signed with Carolina Panthers)

3. Lonnie Phelps, DE/OLB, Kansas

The 6-2, 244-pound edge rusher profiles as a 3-4 outside linebacker or designated pass rusher who might only thrive in very specific situations. But his burst is impressive, and he tallied 23 sacks in four years with the Jayhawks. (Signed with Cleveland Browns)

4. Jalen Redmond, DT, Oklahoma

Knee issues might have weighed down Redmond's stock, as his injury history was something for teams to address. For teams that are comfortable with his outlook, however, Redmond can be a fluid and disruptive interior presence. (Signed with Panthers)

5. Emil Ekiyor Jr., G, Alabama

Never hurts to have an experienced option on the interior offensive line. The 6-2, 314-pound Ekiyor is a three-starter who can hold his own in pass protection and as a run blocker. (Signed with Indianapolis Colts)

6. Thomas Incoom, DE/OLB, Central Michigan

Another potential 3-4 outside linebacker, Incoom won't be a perfect fit for every team. Those that do have a plan for him, though, should be impressed by his savvy as a pass rusher, as he recorded 11½ sacks last season. (Signed with Denver Broncos)

7. Rakim Jarrett, WR, Maryland

The former five-star recruit will try to follow in Stefon Diggs' path as a highly hyped player who breaks out in the NFL after staying close to home led to a mixed college career. Jarrett has the speed to create separation and can make magic happen with the ball in his hands, but he's underdeveloped when it comes to the finer points of the position. (Signed with Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

8. Andre Carter II, DE/OLB, Army

Hard to imagine that this would be the draft fate of a 6-6, 256-pound edge rusher who recorded 15½ sacks a year ago. Though Carter tested poorly at the NFL scouting combine, there's growth potential for him once he can bulk up and focus on training, neither of which were possible at Army. (Signed with Vikings)

9. Eli Ricks, CB, Alabama

A rough fall for the former freshman All-American at LSU who transferred to the Crimson Tide before last season. The 6-2, 188-pounder looks the part of an imposing press corner, but he needs to shake off two years of sloppy play. (Signed with Philadelphia Eagles)

10. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia

He's a project, but he's a fun one. A 6-4, 221-pound receiver with 4.38-second speed in the 40-yard dash is worth a flier, even though he'll have to refine his route-running and curb the drops. (Signed with New York Giants)

