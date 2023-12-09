The best UK TV to watch this week from The Crown's final season to Reacher season 2

Other highlights include the final Doctor Who 60th anniversary special, Dynami is Dead, and An Audience with Kylie

Curious what to watch this week? Highlights include Doctor Who, Reacher season 2 and The Crown season 6 part 2. (Netflix/Sky/ITV/Prime Video/BBC)

Wondering what to watch this week? Well the UK TV release schedule boasts a huge array of shows to choose from, with some series coming to an end, others just beginning, and even some festive specials thrown in for good measure.

The BBC will be ending its celebration of Doctor Who's 60th anniversary this week, whilst ITV's I'm A Celebrity will come to a dramatic conclusion, elsewhere Netflix subscribers will be able to enjoy the final episodes of The Crown.

Here is Yahoo's guide to the week ahead on UK TV.

Saturday 9 December, 6.30pm: Doctor Who: The Giggle | BBC One

Neil Patrick Harris as The Toymaker in Doctor Who. (BBC)

David Tennant steps out as The Doctor for the final time in the third 60th anniversary special, The Giggle, in which the Time Lord faces his most formidable enemy yet: The Toymaker (Neil Patrick Harris). The episode will see the Doctor try and save humanity from the clutches of the celestial magician, who is an old yet dangerous foe from his rolodex of villains.

Saturday 9 December, 7.35pm: Strictly Come Dancing semi-final | BBC One

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin on Strictly Come Dancing. (BBC)

The final four celebrities of Strictly Come Dancing have a difficult challenge ahead of them with the semi-finals, the last hurdle between them and the grand final. Layton Williams, Annabel Croft, Ellie Leach, and Bobby Brazier will give everything they have to prove they deserve to win the Glitterball Trophy.

Saturday 9 December, 5.25pm: The Famous Five | CBBC

The Famous Five stars Dianna Babnicova (George), Flora Jacoby Richardson (Anne), Kit Rakusen (Dick), Elliott Rose, (Julian), Kip (Timmy the Dog) - (BBC)

Enid Blyton's iconic story is being given a new adaptation for the small screen, the popular children's series follows a group of friends who go on adventures and unravel mysteries. The new version of the show will star Game of Thrones actor Jack Gleeson, marking his return to acting.

Sunday 10 December, 9pm: I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here final | ITV1

I'm A Celebrity will come to its dramatic conclusion this weekend. (ITV)

ITV's hit reality show has been full of drama this year, and it's almost time for the final three stars to take on the last challenge before one of them is named the King or Queen of the Jungle.

Sunday 10 December, 7.45pm: An Audience with Kylie | ITV1

Kylie Minogue will perform at the Royal Albert Hall. (Getty Images)

Kylie Minogue will be putting on a show-stopping performance in a music event that will air on ITV1life from the Royal Albert Hall for one night only.

Monday 11 December, 9pm: The Real Full Monty: Jingle Balls | ITV1

The Real Full Monty sees stars bare all for charity. (ITV)

A slew of celebrities are ready to bare it all in the name of charity, and this year's edition of the show will see stars Julia Bradbury, Gemma Collins, Pete Wicks and Ashley Cain help raise money for cancer research by putting on a show.

Monday 11 December, 9pm: Who Killed Robert Wone? | Sky Crime

In 2006, authorities find Robert Wone dead at the home of his three friends, a case explored in documentary Who Killed Robert Wone? (Sky)

True crime obsessives need look no further than Who Killed Robert Wone? A two-part documentary examining the death of American lawyer Robert Wone, who was found murdered in 2006 whilst staying at the home of his three friends.

Monday 11 December, 8pm: EastEnders: The Six - Revealed | BBC Three

The EastEnders Christmas special is coming, but before that Joe Swash will help share a preview of the episode. (BBC)

All year viewers have been wondering what the EastEnders Christmas special has in store for the residents of Albert Square, and in this special preview episode Joe Swash will explore what is in store for the soap.

Wednesday 13 December, 9pm: A League of Their Own: Christmas Special 2023 | Sky Max

Rob Beckett, Jill Scott, Mo Gilligan, Romesh Ranganathan, Patrice Evra, Micah Richards & Jamie Redknapp - A League Of Their Own 2023 Christmas special (Sky)

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, on TV anyway. This week will see the A League of Our Own panel deliver a fun festive treat to viewers ahead of the holiday.

Wednesday 13 December, 9pm: Bad Education: Christmas Carol | BBC Three

Layton Williams returns for the Bad Education festive special (BBC).

Another festive special, BBC Three comedy Bad Education will bring viewers its take on the Charles Dickens classic with Jack Whitehall and Layton Williams returning.

Thursday 14 December: The Crown Season 6 Part 2 | Netflix

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce as Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip in The Crown Season 6 Part 2 (Netflix)

Netflix's royal drama The Crown is coming to an end with its final six episodes, which chart a number of important moments in the British royal family's history like Princess Margaret's death in 2002, and Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles wedding in 2005.

Thursday 14 December, 9pm: Dynamo is Dead | Sky Max

Dynamo with Kate Beckinsale on Dynamo Is Dead. (Sky)

Magician Dynamo is ready to face his biggest challenge yet, he is planning to bury himself alive to test his abilities. He will be joined by celebrity guests like Kate Beckinsale, Pete Davidson, Tony Hawk and Kesha before attempting the stunt live on camera.

Thursday 14 December, 8pm: Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas | BBC One

Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas sees the presenter help viewers put together homemade decorations (BBC)

Get your craft kits ready because Stacey Solomon is here to help you bring the festive spirit to your home with delightful homemade items that the whole family can enjoy putting together.

Friday 15 December: Reacher season 2 | Prime Video

Alan Ritchson in Reacher S2. (Amazon Studios)

Action fans rejoice because Prime Video's Reacher has returned for its second season, the new series will see Alan Ritchson reprise his role as Jack Reacher, who seeks out revenge after members of his old military unit are killed one by one.

Friday 15 December, 10.40pm: The Graham Norton Show | BBC One

The Graham Norton Show 2021,24-09-2021,The Graham Norton Show 2021 - Generics,Graham Norton,Picture shows: Graham Norton ,So Television,Christopher Baines

The Graham Norton Show will be welcoming an incredible set of guest on his show: NcutI Gatwa, Imelda Staunton, Jamie Dornan and Jack Lowden. Gatwa will, no doubt, be discussing his forthcoming debut as The Doctor in the BBC show's Christmas special, whilst Staunton will look back at The Crown's final episodes, and Dornan will speak about The Tourist.