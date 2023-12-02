The best UK TV to watch this week from John Lennon: Murder without a Trial to Platform 7

Curious what to watch this week? Highlights include Smothered and the Dodger coronation special (BBC/Sky/ITV/Apple TV+)

Wondering what to watch? This week on UK TV boasts an interesting selection for viewers to choose from over the course of the week.

It's reality show galore over the next few days with I'm A Celebrity reaching the finish line, Squid Game: The Challenge making an event of its finale, and an exciting week on Strictly Come Dancing.

Elsewhere, fascinating documentaries from Apple TV+ and Sky will be released this week, while Sky is launching a new comedy series and ITVX will release a new drama.

Here is everything you need to know about the week ahead on UK TV.

Saturday 2 December, 6.30pm: Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder | BBC One

David Tennant and Catherine Tate as The Doctor and Donna Noble in Doctor Who (BBC).

Doctor Who continues its 60th anniversary special with the second of three episodes starring David Tennant and Catherine Tate, this one is titled Wild Blue Yonder.

Described by Russel T Davies as "scary" and "weird", not a lot has been revealed about the special other than it sees The Doctor and Donna be transported further than the TARDIS has ever gone before.

Saturday 2 December 7.25pm: Strictly Come Dancing - Musicals week | BBC One

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell on Strictly Come Dancing (BBC)

The remaining couples are taking to the ballroom floor for one of the most coveted weeks on Strictly: Musicals week. Moulin Rouge, Beauty and the Beast, Dirty Dancing and more are set to be included as focal points in the episode.

Saturday 2 December: I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Outta Here final week | ITV1

I'm A Celebrity is going into its final week (ITV)

I'm A Celebrity is heating up this week as the ITV show races towards its finale on 10 December, with next week's episodes set to see stars begin to get voted out of the jungle by the public.

Sunday 3 December, 4.50pm: Dodger coronation special | CBBC

Billy Jenkins as Dodger in the coronation special (BBC)

CBBC's Dodger is returning for a coronation special in which Fagin, Dodger and the gang prepare for their biggest mission yet: stealing the Crown Jewels before Queen Victoria's coronation.

Sunday 3 December, 8pm: Whale with Steve Backshall | Sky Nature

Together with world-leading scientists and conservationists, Steve will reveal what can be done to ensure Whales survival in his new Sky documentary. (Sky)

Steve Backshall is set to dive deep into the ocean, literally, to bring viewers a closer look at some of the most magnificent creatures on the planet: Whales.

Wednesday 6 December: John Lennon: Murder without a Trial | Apple TV+

Archival footage of Mark David Chapman in John Lennon: Murder Without A Trial. (Apple TV+)

John Lennon's death in 1980 at the hands of Mark David Chapman sent shockwaves around the world, and the assassination is being explored in a new documentary from Apple TV+ which will give new insight into the event and what happened in the lead up to it.

Thursday 7 December: Squid Game: The Challenge finale | Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge comes to an end on Netflix this week (Netflix)

Squid Game: The Challenge has enthralled viewers as much as the original Korean drama, and now the reality show is coming to its dramatic conclusion with a finale event where the last three contestants battle it out in a (non-deadly) game inspired by the show.

Thursday 7 December, 10pm: Smothered | Sky Comedy

Jon Pointing as Tom and Danielle Vitalis as Sammy in Smothered. (Sky)

Danielle Vitalis and Jon Pointing star as Sammy and Tom, sparks fly between them when they meet on a night out but as things become more serious Sammy realises she must contend with another woman in Tom's life: his daughter.

Thursday 7 December: Platform 7 | ITVX

Jasmine Jobson as Lisa in Platform 7 (ITV)

Platform 7 is a four-part drama is landing on ITVX this week, it follows Lisa (Jasmine Jobson) who witnesses a cataclysmic event at a railway station and who loses her memory following the trauma, leaving her to try and piece together what happened and why.

Friday 8 December, 8pm: Masterchef: The Professionals final | BBC One

Philippe in MasterChef: The Professionals (BBC)

Masterchef: The Professionals is also set to come to an end this week, and the remaining top-level chefs are fighting for their way to the top and will compete in a final challenge to impress judges Greg Wallace, Marcus Waering, and Monica Galetti.