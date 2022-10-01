Best Twitter reactions to Penn State’s win vs. Northwestern

You never have to fear finding any negative commentary when things are not going well for Penn State. Even when Penn State manages to win a game, it was a performance like Saturday’s 17-7 victory over Northwestern that left plenty to be desired for a number of fans. In rainy conditions in Beaver Stadium, those watching from the comfort and warmth of home had plenty to say about the Penn State offense coughing up the football routinely and the defense coming through with big plays all game long.

Even after the game, there was plenty for reactions to sift through as fans seemed happy to get the win but unhappy with how it got there. Here are some of the best reactions and comments found on Twitter during Saturday’s 17-7 victory over the Wildcats, which improved Penn State to 5-0 for the season and sends the Nittany Lions into a bye week with some work to do before a tough three-game stretch to close out the month of October.

Just end the Heisman debate now

At one point does the Heisman Trophy committee just cancel this year's ceremony and award it to Barney Amor? https://t.co/qXJ6AVSqMt — The Football Letter (@PSUFBLetter) October 1, 2022

Northwestern certainly had their chances

Northwestern has forced four turnovers on Penn State and gotten zero first downs on the ensuing four drives. Not zero points! Zero first downs! I'd say they're fumbling the bag but it is technically Penn State who is doing that and Northwestern simply does not want the bag either — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 1, 2022

Always look on the bright side of life

It was an ugly win in the rain but it was a win. #PSUvsNW pic.twitter.com/ZqqgLGsTmp — Sam Knutson (@samknutson) October 1, 2022

Why no Drew Allar?

James Franklin forcing Penn State fans to watch Sean Clifford pic.twitter.com/XrwSHVl5fP — Jeffrey Walizer Jr (@JWalizerJr) October 1, 2022

Defense was bailing out the offense all game long

Northwestern has gained a total of 8 yards on drives after Penn State's 5 turnovers. — Mark Wogenrich (@MarkWogenrich) October 1, 2022

It was a wet game, but keep two hands on the football next time, maybe?

The world if our RB’s held the ball with 2 hands pic.twitter.com/aU3xlauPnV — 🌚 (@cam3ron__1) October 1, 2022

Nick Singleton probably doesn't skip leg day though

Nick Singleton LIFTS WEIGHTSpic.twitter.com/6XmbuUDQjn — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) October 1, 2022

We see you, Theo Johnson!

It was probably a good day to watch this one from home.

But some people didn't let the rain get them down

a little rain never hurt nobody 🤷‍♂️pic.twitter.com/WjISXAfRU7 — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire