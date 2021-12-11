Best Twitter reactions to Penn State hiring Manny Diaz as defensive cooridinator

Penn State created some headlines on a busy day around college football. On the same day as the Army-Navy Game, the awarding of the Heisman Trophy, and a handful of coaching hires around the country being named, Penn State hiring Manny Diaz to be its defensive coordinator still managed to turn some heads.

The reaction to the news out of Happy Valley with the addition of the former Miami head coach to fill the vacancy on the staff created when Brent Pry left for Virginia Tech to be the head coach has been overwhelmingly positive from all fronts.

From media reactions to former Miami football players wishing their former head coach well, and fans of the Nittany Lions and more, the hiring of Diaz has been seen as a positive one all around.

“That’s a great landing spot there with Brent Pry off to Virginia Tech. Going to do a great job,” Kirk Herbstreit said on ESPN’s College GameDay as the news was breaking around the college football world. “Made his name, obviously as a defensive coordinator. Has a lot of guys coming back. Saw Sean Clifford announced he’s coming back, so Penn State’s in a good spot there.”

One difference between. @Coach_MannyDiaz and @coach_cristobal is Manny cares about twitter so much he changed his profile before the ink even dried.. Mario still hasn’t updated his twitter.. he’s to busy working and recruiting. Like Mario said you don’t win recruits with a tweet — Mario Cristobal to The U (@CanesfanDuke) December 11, 2021

Manny Diaz was very attractive to Penn State with his style as a DC of a very aggressive 4-3 approach that is similar to the styles of Bob Shoop and Brent Pry, and he has a big track record of TFLs and forcing turnovers. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) December 11, 2021

Smart hire here for both parties. https://t.co/rMjhpQ7Hds — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 11, 2021

All of the bowl games you love, Manny Diaz has probably coached in: pic.twitter.com/6xdZIrt0sz — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) December 11, 2021

As for the program Diaz leaves behind, it seems as though he is leaving his players on good terms, while still being upset with how the administration ousted him in favor of former Oregon head coach Mario Cristiobal.

Story continues

Manny Diaz has a new job, and it's a fairly good one, actually https://t.co/CoYVY0GVY7 — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) December 11, 2021

NEXT: How recruits and fans are reacting to the news

Naturally, the early reactions reported from Penn State defensive recruits is encouraging to see.

PSU commit @darealbabyzane on Manny Diaz: “I’m extremely excited to have coach Manny Diaz as our defensive coordinator. Just from learning the schemes that they ran in Miami not only fits my mold but our entire 2022 defensive commits mold.” — Ryan Snyder (@RyanSnyderOn3) December 11, 2021

Fans are certainly excited about the future as well…

Poindexter back, Cliff back, and we hire Manny Diaz? Boom let’s go!! 🦁 pic.twitter.com/Tb75DHh6l3 — The Basic Blues Podcast (@BasicBluesPod) December 11, 2021

If you would have told me 3 years ago PSU would have Mike Yurcich as their OC and Manny Diaz as their DC I would have been salivating. — Hardcore Penn State Football (@HardcorePSUFB) December 11, 2021

PENN STATE Football now has procured a top Offensive Coordinator Mike Yurcic and a top Defensive Coordinator Manny Diaz! WE ARE…WAY BETTER! — David Critchlow (@critchlow559) December 11, 2021

Manny Diaz is gonna be able to experience having actual fans at a game. That white out game is gonna change him 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/iMjMw2eGDl — Bri🧚🏾 (@bubblybrielle) December 11, 2021

NEXT: Temple fans weigh in on the subject

Temple fans in particular took notice and reacted to the news. The Owls, of course, briefly had Diaz as their head coach, but he left Temple after just a few weeks on the job to become the head coach at Miami. Now, as Temple once again has made a coaching change, the Diaz to Pen State news is opening some old wounds.

Get back to us in 18 days to confirm please https://t.co/q4M8MiS4h9 — Mike Jensen (@jensenoffcampus) December 11, 2021

Me as of yesterday: "I could not hate Manny Diaz any more than I do" Manny Diaz: "Hold my beer" https://t.co/NPAOdvPA8l — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) December 11, 2021

What is your reaction to the hiring of Manny Diaz? Leave a comment below in our brand new comment section, or hit us up on Twitter with a reply to our announcement tweet to share your reactions and opinions on the latest coaching hire by Penn State.

Penn State makes a major defensive coordinator hire with Manny Diaz https://t.co/HWWmo0nqdq — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) December 11, 2021

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.