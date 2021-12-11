Best Twitter reactions to Penn State hiring Manny Diaz as defensive cooridinator

Kevin McGuire
·4 min read
Penn State created some headlines on a busy day around college football. On the same day as the Army-Navy Game, the awarding of the Heisman Trophy, and a handful of coaching hires around the country being named, Penn State hiring Manny Diaz to be its defensive coordinator still managed to turn some heads.

The reaction to the news out of Happy Valley with the addition of the former Miami head coach to fill the vacancy on the staff created when Brent Pry left for Virginia Tech to be the head coach has been overwhelmingly positive from all fronts.

From media reactions to former Miami football players wishing their former head coach well, and fans of the Nittany Lions and more, the hiring of Diaz has been seen as a positive one all around.

“That’s a great landing spot there with Brent Pry off to Virginia Tech. Going to do a great job,” Kirk Herbstreit said on ESPN’s College GameDay as the news was breaking around the college football world. “Made his name, obviously as a defensive coordinator. Has a lot of guys coming back. Saw Sean Clifford announced he’s coming back, so Penn State’s in a good spot there.”

As for the program Diaz leaves behind, it seems as though he is leaving his players on good terms, while still being upset with how the administration ousted him in favor of former Oregon head coach Mario Cristiobal.

Naturally, the early reactions reported from Penn State defensive recruits is encouraging to see.

Fans are certainly excited about the future as well…

Temple fans in particular took notice and reacted to the news. The Owls, of course, briefly had Diaz as their head coach, but he left Temple after just a few weeks on the job to become the head coach at Miami. Now, as Temple once again has made a coaching change, the Diaz to Pen State news is opening some old wounds.

