Best Twitter reactions to Penn State’s loss in the Outback Bowl

Kevin McGuire
·4 min read

Penn State didn’t exactly have a great day on the football field in Tampa to start the new year. Penn State came out on the wrong end of a 24-10 decision against Arkansas in the 2022 Outback Bowl. things rarely looked pretty for the Nittany Lions on the field, and it wasn’t much rosier on Twitter either.

The first half of the Outback Bowl wasn’t exactly impressing the casual viewers, but that made for some good ridicule along the way to halftime, which saw Penn State lead the Razorbacks 10-7 at the time.

You could tell things were weird when Penn State attempted a fake punt that saw Jordan Stout launch a ball almost halfway down the field before falling incomplete. It was a moment to soak in, for sure.

Next: Twitter reacts to a rare Penn State Outback Bowl highlight and more

There was a genuinely fun highlight for Penn State in the first half. Parker Washington’s one-handed catch caught the eye of the college football Twittersphere.

And despite running out of gas in the second half as Arkansas adjusted their entire gameplan to the running game, Smith Vilbert was one of the players putting on a positive show with hope for the future of the Penn State defense entering 2022.

But the defense just couldn’t keep it going in the second half.

NEXT: Arkansas pours salt on the wound with this postgame tweet

Arkansas then took a jab at Penn State’s social media marketing on Twitter, referencing an old graphic that was designed by Penn State in a bit of a deliberately deceiving fashion.

But, as Arkansas began putting the game to sleep, it may have worked too effectively for at least one member of the media up in the press box.

Here’s hoping that media member woke up in time to catch some bloomin’ onion on the way home.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.

Recommended Stories