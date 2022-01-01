Best Twitter reactions to Penn State’s loss in the Outback Bowl

Penn State didn’t exactly have a great day on the football field in Tampa to start the new year. Penn State came out on the wrong end of a 24-10 decision against Arkansas in the 2022 Outback Bowl. things rarely looked pretty for the Nittany Lions on the field, and it wasn’t much rosier on Twitter either.

The first half of the Outback Bowl wasn’t exactly impressing the casual viewers, but that made for some good ridicule along the way to halftime, which saw Penn State lead the Razorbacks 10-7 at the time.

The game has started off incredibly eventful, so we’re going to upgrade the Outback Bowl to a Sickos Warning. We should’ve known better since there is a Bloomin’ Onion and Coconut Shrimp on the line that some madness would take place. pic.twitter.com/TIuG4o68xX — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) January 1, 2022

Are you really an Arkansas or Penn State fan if you didn't expect Missed FG, Int, Int, and Punt as the first 4 combined drives? — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2022

Let's just say the Outback Bowl is entertaining but not necessarily in a good way 😄 — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) January 1, 2022

Missed field goal

Interception

Interception

Punt from opponent’s 41 And we haven’t even gotten to the Iowa game yet. — 💫🅰️♈️🆔 (@ADavidHaleJoint) January 1, 2022

You could tell things were weird when Penn State attempted a fake punt that saw Jordan Stout launch a ball almost halfway down the field before falling incomplete. It was a moment to soak in, for sure.

Majesty pic.twitter.com/UWtFZQ0LqO — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 1, 2022

Well,James Franklin has now asked PK/P Jordan Stout to catch a TD (vs. Michigan) and throw one (vs. Arkansas). Neither worked. How about trying him at linebacker and see if he can tackle? Or maybe offensive line. Lot of options left. — Neil Rudel (@NeilRudel) January 1, 2022

There was a genuinely fun highlight for Penn State in the first half. Parker Washington’s one-handed catch caught the eye of the college football Twittersphere.

Catch of the Year is already locked up for 2022@PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/Vl8ZW0PHAv — PFF College Football (@PFF_College) January 1, 2022

And despite running out of gas in the second half as Arkansas adjusted their entire gameplan to the running game, Smith Vilbert was one of the players putting on a positive show with hope for the future of the Penn State defense entering 2022.

Smith Vilbert entered the Outback Bowl with three total tackles through the entire season. He has three sacks in the first half… https://t.co/GnsHXmHtko — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) January 1, 2022

Smith Vilbert's three sacks have already tied an Outback Bowl record. https://t.co/IPdpiduWnb — Tyler Donohue (@TDsTake) January 1, 2022

But the defense just couldn’t keep it going in the second half.

Well that game went exactly how I expected, it just took until the 3rd qtr to happen. Basically gave us hope then showed it's true face. — Joshua Guiher (@collegiatestdms) January 1, 2022

Arkansas won this game when they remembered to be themselves and start WHOMPIN. Penn State got our hopes up, but did what should’ve been expected. Get back to work and Go State ☝🏼⚪️🔵 — Mike V.P. (@MikePettigano) January 1, 2022

You can gripe about the playcalling & some of Clifford’s decisions, sure. But all of that has to be analyzed in the context of a lineup full of guys who flat aren’t good enough. The line can’t block. The receivers not named Washington can’t get open. Sometimes football is simple. — Adam Bittner (@fugimaster24) January 1, 2022

Arkansas then took a jab at Penn State’s social media marketing on Twitter, referencing an old graphic that was designed by Penn State in a bit of a deliberately deceiving fashion.

These are just the facts pic.twitter.com/m38wC9f2RH — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) January 1, 2022

But, as Arkansas began putting the game to sleep, it may have worked too effectively for at least one member of the media up in the press box.

A media member has fallen asleep watching this game. Like passed out on the laptop out. — Audrey Snyder (@audsnyder4) January 1, 2022

Here’s hoping that media member woke up in time to catch some bloomin’ onion on the way home.

